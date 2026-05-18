Florida Highway Patrol Recognizes Graduates of Transitional Recruit Class XXIII and K‑9 Training Program

~New Troopers and K‑9 Units Enhance FHP’s Statewide Public Safety Mission~-
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. ~ Today, Florida Highway Patrol celebrated the graduation of 11 new members of Transitional Recruit Class XXIII. This specialized program is designed for law enforcement officers already certified in Florida or in other states with less than two years of experience, allowing them to transfer their skills and meet Florida’s training standards.
The graduating class includes five members with prior military experience, having served in the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, and U.S. Marines. One of the graduates comes from the North Carolina Highway Patrol. Over the course of the academy, the class completed more than 320 hours of advanced training over eight weeks to earn their place as Florida State Troopers.
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“I am honored to welcome these new State Troopers to the Florida Highway Patrol,” said FLHSMV Executive Director Dave Kerner. “Each new State Trooper who joins our ranks is a reflection of the excellence that defines Florida’s Finest. With every recruit who joins our ranks, the safety and security of our state grow stronger. Their commitment, sacrifice, and willingness to step forward in service to others are what keep Florida thriving. As they begin their careers, they carry with them the trust of our citizens and the responsibility to protect them with honor, courage, and professionalism.”
“Over the last eight weeks at the FHP Training Academy, these law enforcement officers have learned what it truly means to be a Florida State Trooper. They have faced long, demanding hours and pushed themselves to earn the Badge of a Trooper they proudly wear now. They stand ready to uphold the highest standards of duty and honor,” said FHP Colonel Gary Howze. “Today, they join a proud legacy of service, and as they step into their new roles, they do so with the skills, character, and the resolve required to meet every challenge that lies ahead.”
Upon reporting to their duty stations, the new troopers will be placed with a certified Field Training Officer (FTO). Troopers will work in tandem with their FTO for 10 to 14 weeks prior to being released to solo duty.
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Additionally, last month, FHP graduated seven K9 teams, joining 19 other FHP teams, known as the Criminal Interdiction Unit, that helps to protect Florida’s roads each day providing safety and security to residents and visitors.
The K-9s and their handlers went through 900 hours of intense physical and classroom training covering topics including narcotic detection, law, criminal apprehension, handler protection, obedience, tracking, area/building searches and article searches.
Last year the Florida Highway Patrol Criminal Interdiction Unit seized over 5,200 pounds of narcotics and illegal prescription medications. The seizes resulted in the arrest of 1,216 individuals with a total of 3,894 felony charges.
Together, these two graduating classes reflect the continued strength, readiness, and professionalism of the Florida Highway Patrol as it grows to meet the needs of our state.
Those looking for an exciting career in law enforcement have endless possibilities within the ranks of the FHP. Opportunities and openings are statewide. To learn more about Florida’s finest, visit BeATrooper.com.