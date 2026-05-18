Florida Highway Patrol Recognizes Graduates of Transitional Recruit Class XXIII and K‑9 Training Program

“I am honored to welcome these new State Troopers to the Florida Highway Patrol,” said FLHSMV Executive Director Dave Kerner. “Each new State Trooper who joins our ranks is a reflection of the excellence that defines Florida’s Finest. With every recruit who joins our ranks, the safety and security of our state grow stronger. Their commitment, sacrifice, and willingness to step forward in service to others are what keep Florida thriving. As they begin their careers, they carry with them the trust of our citizens and the responsibility to protect them with honor, courage, and professionalism.” “Over the last eight weeks at the FHP Training Academy, these law enforcement officers have learned what it truly means to be a Florida State Trooper. They have faced long, demanding hours and pushed themselves to earn the Badge of a Trooper they proudly wear now. They stand ready to uphold the highest standards of duty and honor,” said FHP Colonel Gary Howze. “Today, they join a proud legacy of service, and as they step into their new roles, they do so with the skills, character, and the resolve required to meet every challenge that lies ahead.” Upon reporting to their duty stations, the new troopers will be placed with a certified Field Training Officer (FTO). Troopers will work in tandem with their FTO for 10 to 14 weeks prior to being released to solo duty.