ABC Home & Commercial Services Promotes Bo Jenkins

Bo Jenkins becomes Vice President of Operations and Sales for ABC based in Austin, Texas

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ABC Home & Commercial Services , the largest independently owned pest control company in Texas, proudly announces the promotion of Bo Jenkins to Vice President of Operations & Sales, where he will oversee all branches, markets, and service lines across the company.Jenkins, a third-generation leader at ABC, brings more than a decade of experience in the pest control and home services industry. Most recently, he served as Director of Sales, where he led all sales efforts across ABC’s markets, including Austin, Bryan/College Station, Corpus Christi, Rio Grande Valley, San Antonio, and Waco. In this role, he oversaw sales strategy and performance across a wide range of services, including pest control, lawn and tree care, HVAC, plumbing, electrical, appliance repair, and more.Prior to that, Jenkins served as Branch Manager for ABC’s Bryan/College Station office, where he led both sales and operations and grew the branch by 180% over five years.In his new role, Jenkins will lead both operations and sales across all markets, with a focus on aligning teams, improving efficiency, and supporting ABC’s continued growth while meeting the evolving needs of homeowners and businesses across Texas. His leadership will help ensure a consistent, high-quality customer experience while positioning the company for its next phase of growth.“I’m honored to step into this role and continue building on the strong foundation we have across all of our markets,” said Jenkins. “We have an incredible team, and I’m excited to support our growth while staying true to the level of service our customers expect.”“We are incredibly proud of Bo and the leader he has become,” said Bobby Jenkins, owner of ABC Home & Commercial Services. “He understands both the operational and sales side of the business, and that perspective will be critical as we continue to grow and serve customers across Texas.”For additional information, contact Chelsea Myers at cjenkins@goanteater.comAbout ABC Home & Commercial Services:ABC Home & Commercial Services is independently owned and has been servicing Texans for over 75 years. ABC offers residential and commercial services, specializing in all types of insect, termite, rodent and bird control; lawn, tree, and landscaping services; holiday and event lighting; air conditioning and heating; plumbing, electrical, appliance repair services; water quality; handyman services; window and power washing, gutter cleaning, bin cleaning; pool maintenance and repair. ABC’s trained professional specialists are licensed entomologists, licensed arborists, licensed electricians and plumbers, licensed HVAC technicians, and pool & spa repair experts. ABC serves the Austin, College Station, Corpus Christi, San Antonio, Rio Grande Valley, and Waco areas.###

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