ABC Home & Commercial Services Warns of Surge in Destructive Formosan ‘Super Termite’ Activity in Central & South Texas

Formosan Termite

Experts Advise Immediate Professional Inspections as Aggressive Termite Species Swarms Early, Threatening Rapid Structural Damage to Homes

Early detection is the only way to prevent catastrophic damage. By the time most homeowners notice a physical sign, the colony is likely well established.” — Alan Brown, Board Certified Entomologist, ABC Home & Commercial Services

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ABC Home & Commercial Services today issued an alert to Central and South Texas homeowners warning of a significant rise in Formosan subterranean termite activity. Often referred to as “super termites,” these aggressive pests are swarming earlier and in greater numbers than in previous years, posing a serious threat to the structural integrity of residential and commercial properties. ABC entomologists note that Formosan termite activity has seen a steady year-over-year increase across nearly all the company’s service markets.Formosan termites (Coptotermes formosanus) differ significantly from native subterranean termites. While native Texas termite species are certainly destructive, the Formosan variety is exponentially more dangerous. A single Formosan colony can contain over one million individuals - nearly four to five times the size of a native colony - allowing them to consume wood at a much faster rate. This volume and aggressive nature mean these termites, now confirmed to be in 39 Texas counties, can cause significant structural damage to a home in just a few months.While Formosan termites are widely prevalent throughout the Deep South, coastal areas in Texas currently experience the highest density of infestations. The shift has become so pronounced that ABC’s Corpus Christi team reports they rarely encounter native subterranean termites anymore, as virtually all of their termite service calls now involve the Formosan variety. As these invasive pests steadily become an escalating issue further inland in Central Texas, ABC is uniquely positioned to respond due to its extensive statewide presence and decades of coastal experience mitigating the most complex structural infestation scenarios.“The Formosan termite is the most aggressive and destructive termite species we face in Texas,” said Alan Brown, ABC Home & Commercial Services’ Director of Quality & Technical Training, who is a Board Certified Entomologist and Entomology graduate of Texas A&M University. “They don’t just move faster; they are more resilient. Unlike native species that must return to the soil for moisture, Formosan termites can create ‘aerial nests’ within the walls of a home, utilizing moisture from roof leaks or plumbing issues. This means they can attack a structure from the ground up and from the inside out simultaneously.”Formosan termites can be identified by their caramel or yellowish-brown color and are slightly larger than native species, measuring about half an inch in length with a dense covering of hair on their transparent wings.Beyond witnessing a swarm, ABC licensed and specially trained experts recommend looking for these specific signs of Formosan termite activity around the home:• Mud Tubes: Pencil-thick tunnels running along foundations, floor joists, or interior walls.• Discarded Wings: Piles of small, uniform wings found on windowsills or near light fixtures.• Hollow Wood: Tapping on wooden surfaces like baseboards or door frames that produces a hollow, papery sound.• Blistered Paint: Rippling or bubbling on paint or wallpaper, which often indicates termites are feeding on the cardboard backing of sheetrock.• Unusual Sounds: Faint clicking or tapping noises coming from inside the walls, caused by soldier termites alerting the colony.“Early detection is the only way to prevent catastrophic damage,” Brown added. “By the time most homeowners notice a physical sign, the colony is likely well established. We are urging everyone in the Austin, San Antonio, College Station and Corpus Christi areas to schedule a professional inspection. Experienced specialists using advanced diagnostic tools will find these pests where they hide, ensuring the home is protected before the damage becomes irreversible.”ABC Home & Commercial Services also recommends homeowners take preventative steps, such as reducing moisture around the home’s foundation, clearing wood debris from the yard, and ensuring that mulch is kept several inches away from the home’s siding. However, because of the aggressive nature of the Formosan species, professional remediation is highly recommended once an infestation is identified.About ABC Home & Commercial Services:ABC Home & Commercial Services is independently owned and has been servicing Texans for over 75 years. ABC offers residential and commercial services, specializing in all types of insect, termite, rodent and bird control; lawn, tree, and landscaping services; holiday and event lighting; air conditioning and heating; plumbing, electrical, appliance repair services; water quality; handyman services; window and power washing, gutter cleaning, bin cleaning; pool maintenance and repair. ABC’s trained professional specialists are licensed entomologists, licensed arborists, licensed electricians and plumbers, licensed HVAC technicians, and pool & spa repair experts. ABC serves the Austin, College Station, Corpus Christi, San Antonio, Rio Grande Valley, and Waco areas.

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