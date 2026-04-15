Tersus Solutions Expands Nationwide Access to Advanced PPE Decontamination Technology for Firefighters

Expansion aims to help fire departments of all sizes reduce long-term exposure risks from contaminated turnout gear

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tersus Solutions, a U.S.-based leader setting the global standard in PPE contamination mitigation, is expanding nationwide access to its patented carbon dioxide cleaning technology. Tersus is working with independent service providers and individual fire departments alike, from major metro areas to small-town communities, to help ensure no department is left behind in the fight against gear contamination. Tersus leaders said the move reflects a long-standing commitment to the men and women who serve every community.

“They protect us, and we are honored to help protect them,” said Peter Whitcomb, CEO of Tersus Solutions. “As the pioneer of liquid CO2 decontamination for the fire industry, we made the decision to stretch our services beyond a single partner because this is not about channel strategy or contracts. It is about serving the firefighters who step into harm’s way every day. If we can play a role in reducing what they bring home on their gear, then we have a responsibility to do that. We want to work with partners who understand that our technology is unmatched. Our recent partnership with Lakeland Fire & Safety is a great step in that direction”

Founded in 2009, Tersus specializes in cleaning personal protective equipment using liquid CO2 technology. In 2025 alone, the company cleaned more than 10,500 sets of turnout gear in the United States and has served more than 250 fire departments since launching its PPE cleaning services. Departments Tersus served include Orange County Fire Authority, Loudoun County Fire and Rescue, and Puget Sound Fire Authority, among many others.

Firefighter PPE is exposed to both soluble and insoluble contaminants. Water-based cleaning, a polar solvent process, is effective at removing dirt, mud, sweat, blood and bacteria. It addresses general surface debris and biological contaminants, but water-based cleaning can struggle to fully remove oil-based, hydrophobic substances embedded in fibers.

“We are confident in our technology,” said Chris Robbins, CTO of Tersus Solutions. “For more than a decade, we have invested in getting ahead of this challenge. We are now on the eighth iteration of our machine, and each version has improved performance, ease of serviceability, and remote support. No one can decontaminate PPE to the level we can. We will continue to keep innovating and pushing the envelope because firefighters deserve to know that when they put their gear back on, it has been decontaminated using the most advanced technology available anywhere.”

Independent testing conducted in December 2025 by Intertek showed Tersus Solutions’ technology eclipses a 98 percent removal rate of polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, or PAHs, SVOCs and phthalates, which are products of combustion that have been linked to cancer and other health risks. The Tersus CO2 process is also effective against biological contamination. The results are available on the company’s website.

While there are others that have tried to mimic Tersus’ technology in the market, not all CO2 cleaning processes operate the same way. Tersus is the only provider using liquid CO2 calibrated at a lower PSI to protect turnout gear integrity—engineered to prevent long-term damage or material degradation while effectively removing contaminants. The system operates without water and harsh chemicals while using minimal detergents. For specialized contaminants, including lithium-ion battery residue, the system can incorporate an NFPA 1851-compliant CO2-based detergent representing less than 5 percent of the total liquid volume. Liquid CO2 cleaning, a non-polar solvent process, targets oils, grease, PAHs, tar, paint and lithium-ion battery residue. The process penetrates textile layers and extracts hydrophobic contaminants that water cannot fully remove.

“Reducing the health risks associated with cancer requires a system, not just a single tool,” Robbins said. “Water addresses surface particles such as soot, dirt, water-soluble contaminants. Liquid CO2 targets oil-based, non-polar contaminants, biological and carcinogens. Together, they create a more complete contamination management strategy.”

To learn about Tersus Solutions in person, attendees of FDIC International are encouraged to visit booth #3234. For those unable to attend FDIC but interested in learning more about the most innovative PPE cleaning technology in the world, please reach out directly to the brand for a first-hand introduction.

“With new ownership and renewed resources and energy,” said Whitcomb, “we are actively out into the field to ensure more departments have access to this solution. This is the best application of our technology, hands down, and we are energized by the opportunity to put it to work where it matters most.”

Headquartered in the United States, Tersus Solutions provides liquid CO2 cleaning services to fire departments and industrial partners nationwide. For more information, please visit tersussolutions.com. Please direct media inquiries to Chair 6 Collective’s Greg Fitzsimmons at greg@chair6collective.com.

ABOUT TERSUS SOLUTIONS

Founded in 2009, Tersus Solutions is a leader in advanced PPE decontamination and cleaning, dedicated to protecting the health and safety of firefighters. Built on patented technology that delivers the most effective and environmentally friendly cleaning available, the Tersus process takes care of the gear that takes care of our emergency workers. Turnout gear cleaned using the TersusCO₂ process has demonstrated a carcinogen removal rate of 98%, far exceeding traditional cleaning methods. Learn more at www.tersussolutions.com.

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