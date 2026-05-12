Benchmade Knife Company Names Revered Industry Veteran Ryan Coulter Vice President of Product

Ryan Coulter

Coulter joins Benchmade at a pivotal moment for the American-made knife manufacturer as the brand accelerates innovation, manufacturing and global expansion.

There simply are not many companies like this left. Benchmade is a true category leader with an incredible heritage, an in-house factory and a deeply passionate team all working together...” — Ryan Coulter

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Benchmade Knife Company today announced the appointment of Ryan Coulter as Vice President of Product, bringing one of the outdoor and design industry’s most respected innovation leaders to the Oregon-based knife manufacturer as the brand accelerates its next chapter of product development, domestic manufacturing and global growth.

Coulter officially joined Benchmade May 2026. Effective immediately, Coulter will oversee all aspects of the company’s product organization, including product strategy, innovation, roadmap development, customer insights and cross-functional alignment between product, sales, marketing and manufacturing teams. In the role, Coulter will help guide Benchmade’s future direction as the company continues to expand its influence in the premium knife and tool category.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” said Coulter. “I was not out looking for a job, but this opportunity found me and I felt like I would have been remiss to pass it up. Benchmade is an iconic global brand with an incredible factory, an incredible team and so much untapped potential. The opportunity to help build products at this scale—with design, manufacturing and innovation all happening under one roof here in Oregon—is something incredibly special.”

Coulter joins Benchmade following a career spanning more than two decades across product innovation, industrial design and entrepreneurship. He is the founder of The James Brand, the modern everyday carry company he launched in 2011, and has previously held leadership roles with Nike, Burton Snowboards, Ziba Design and other innovation-focused brands and consultancies. Throughout his career, Coulter has led the development of globally distributed products, earned more than 30 patents and built a reputation for blending premium design, brand storytelling and functional innovation. His arrival comes as Benchmade continues to invest in American manufacturing, category-leading product development and the future growth of its premium brand platform.

“Ryan is exactly the kind of leader we were searching for,” said Jon deAsis, CEO of Benchmade. “After an extensive national search, it became clear that Ryan not only possesses world-class product and innovation experience, but also a deep belief in our brand, our heritage and our future. His entrepreneurial mindset, proven leadership and passion for American-made manufacturing make him an ideal fit for where Benchmade is headed. We are building tremendous momentum as a company, and Ryan’s addition strengthens our ability to continue pushing the category forward.”

Building on that momentum, Benchmade continues to solidify its position as one of the few premium, global outdoor brands designing, engineering and manufacturing at scale in the United States. Headquartered in Oregon City, the company has spent decades building a reputation around American craftsmanship, precision manufacturing and category-defining innovation while distributing products to customers around the world. Coulter’s addition signals a continued investment in the future of domestic manufacturing, vertically integrated product development and the evolution of the Benchmade brand for a new generation of global consumers.

“There simply are not many companies like this left,” added Coulter. “Benchmade is a true category leader with an incredible heritage, an in-house factory and a deeply passionate team all working together under one roof. The ability to move seamlessly from an idea to the manufacturing floor and then ship those products around the world from right here in Oregon is incredibly inspiring to me. It’s an amazing responsibility and an opportunity I’m genuinely excited to be part of.”

For additional information, media inquiries or interview requests with Benchmade leadership or Ryan Coulter, please contact Greg Fitzsimmons at Chair 6 Collective at greg@chair6collective.com.

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