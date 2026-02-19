Surefoot Unveils the World’s First Footwear Collection Built Entirely Around a Custom Orthotic

Surefoot Logo Surefoot's new sneaker collection in White Arrow Surefoot's Lined Clog

Powered by Amfit® Precision Scanning Technology, new collection debuts at PFA 2026 Conference in Nashville

PARK CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a category long defined by compromise, Surefoot is introducing a breakthrough. Today, the global leader in custom ski boot fitting announced the launch of the world’s first footwear collection engineered entirely around a patient’s custom orthotic.

This is not a shoe with room for an insert. It is the first-ever shoe built from the ground up around a custom orthotic.

Backed by more than four decades of biomechanical expertise and more than 3.5 million digital foot scans, Surefoot brings its legacy of precision alignment from the mountains into everyday life. Powered by Amfit® full-contact foot-scanning technology, one of the most advanced and clinically trusted systems in the world, the Surefoot Footwear Collection represents a fundamental shift in how supportive footwear is designed, prescribed and worn.

For decades, clinicians have created custom orthotics to exact specifications, only to thin, grind or modify them to fit inside retail shoes that were never designed to support them. Surefoot reverses that paradigm. The orthotic comes first. The shoe is engineered around it.

The result is total alignment for comfort, built to preserve therapeutic intent without compromise.

“In ski boots, we control the entire process so the foot is fully aligned from the ground up. That precision has always been our standard,” said Bob Shay, Founder and President of Surefoot. “Now, we are bringing that same philosophy to everyday footwear. By scanning the foot and engineering the shoe around the orthotic, we are delivering alignment patients can feel the moment they step in.”

The collection, which includes a sneaker, classic clog, lined clog and sandal, extends Surefoot’s performance-driven DNA into daily wear. Each style is built from the inside out using Amfit® digital scanning to capture precise anatomical data. With more than 3.5 million scans completed and counting, the Surefoot and Amfit® partnership stands among the most experienced custom foot alignment systems in the world.

This is engineered alignment in everyday form.

For clinics, the model is intentionally effortless. There is no inventory to manage, no bulk ordering, no backroom grinding or last-minute adjustments. Clinicians simply scan the foot, transmit the data and deliver a finished product built to integrate seamlessly with the prescribed orthotic. The program creates a new direct-pay revenue stream while reinforcing clinical credibility and improving patient outcomes.

Surefoot Sneaker

Crafted with 100 percent vegan materials, the Surefoot Sneaker features a breathable mesh upper with durable polyurethane overlays and a soft knit lining for a secure, sock-like fit. A lightweight EVA midsole provides responsive cushioning, while a high-grip rubber outsole with multidirectional tread enhances traction and flexibility. Paired with a custom Amfit® orthotic, the system supports alignment that may help reduce plantar fasciitis, arch pain, metatarsal pain and stress associated with shin splints, knee discomfort and lower back strain.

Surefoot Lined Clog

Constructed from waterproof premium full-grain leather or waterproof premium suede, the Lined Clog is finished with genuine shearling for natural temperature regulation. A durable rubber outsole provides traction, and dual ski-inspired straps with functional buckles nod to Surefoot’s alpine heritage.

Surefoot Classic Clog

Available in black, khaki and cream, the Classic Clog features waterproof premium suede for softness and breathability. A functional buckle allows micro-adjustments for a secure fit, while the orthotic supports stability and energy return throughout the day.

Surefoot Sandal

Designed with premium full-grain leather or waterproof premium suede, the Surefoot Sandal includes adjustable buckles and a stable rubber outsole for everyday wear. The orthotic-ready construction promotes alignment from the ankles to the hips, creating a balanced foundation built to be worn, not retrofitted.

The Surefoot Footwear Collection will debut at the PFA 2026 Conference in Nashville and will be available through participating clinics and Surefoot retail locations globally in 2026. For more information, visit www.surefoot.com. For media inquiries, contact Katie Davis at katie@chair6collective.com.

About Surefoot

Founded in 1982 by brothers Bob and Russ Shay, Surefoot has spent more than 40 years perfecting the science of alignment through custom ski boot fitting and orthotics. With more than 3.5 million digital foot scans completed worldwide, the company operates 29 locations across North America and Europe and remains committed to precision, performance and comfort from the ground up.

About Amfit®

Amfit® is a global leader in full-contact foot-scanning technology and custom orthotic fabrication technology. Its advanced scanning systems enable medical professionals and specialty retailers to deliver precise, data-driven orthotics engineered to improve alignment, comfort and long-term biomechanical performance.

