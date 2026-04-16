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Announcing the 2026 Salt Lake City Titan 100 Recipients

The inaugural class of Salt Lake City Titan 100 honorees represents more than success; they embody resilience, purpose, and transformation,” — Jaime Zawmon, President

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Titan CEO and headline sponsor Gibson proudly announce the inaugural 2026 Salt Lake City Titan 100, a celebration of visionary leadership, relentless innovation, and the courage to build beyond boundaries.

The Titan 100 recognizes Salt Lake City’s Top 100 CEOs and C-level executives, the region’s most accomplished leaders who have not only built extraordinary companies but have redefined what it means to lead. These Titans exemplify excellence through their vision, passion, and integrity, creating lasting impact across industries and communities.

Collectively, the 2026 Salt Lake City Titan 100 honorees and their companies generate more than $12 billion in annual revenue and employ over 42,000 individuals across the region and beyond, with more than half exceeding $35 million in annual revenue.

“The inaugural class of Salt Lake City Titan 100 honorees represents more than success; they embody resilience, purpose, and transformation,” said Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO. “Being a Titan is not just a title; it is a mindset, a way of leading with courage, serving with integrity, and creating something that outlasts you. It is about lifting those around you and leaving a legacy that inspires others to rise. These leaders stand as proof that the future of business is driven by those who turn vision into lasting impact.”

Spanning industries from manufacturing, construction, information technology, consumer goods and services, and non-profit leadership, this year’s Titan 100 honorees reflect the full diversity and strength of Salt Lake City’s business community.

The 2026 Salt Lake City Titan 100 Awards will be held on August 27, 2026, at The Grand Ballroom - Utah State Fairpark. This elegant, cocktail-style awards event will unite 100 Titans of Industry for an unforgettable evening of inspiration, camaraderie, and connection. It is more than an event; it is a gathering of leaders who elevate one another and redefine excellence.

Taylor Covey, Managing Principal at Gibson, shared the following message in recognition of this year’s honorees:

"On behalf of everyone at Gibson, I want to congratulate this year's Salt Lake City Titan 100 honorees. We believe great leadership transforms organizations and communities alike, and this remarkable group of leaders exemplifies this at the highest level. Their vision, leadership, and lasting impact make them true Titans, and incredibly well deserving of this recognition."



Jennifer Albert

Extensiv

Shelly Allred

SnugZ USA

Heather Andersen

Andersen's Crazy Candy

Brad Anderson

Cypress Five Star

Curtis Anderson

Nursa

Tommy Aoki

SkyShare

Christopher Baird

OptConnect

Jeremy Barker

Murphy Door Inc.

Jared Bauer

Seek Labs

Nate Bendall

Final Mile Solar

Kathleen Bodenlos

Discovery Gateway Children's Museum

Gary Bowen

Just Ingredients Inc

Alex Burdge

Shyft Global, LLC

Mike Burnett

SmartMarket Solutions

Steve Burningham

Impact Healthcare

Mark Cacciamani

House Call Doctors / The Doctor's Office

Aaron Call

G&A Partners

Karalynne Call

Just Ingredients

Jary Carter

OroCommerce

Caleb Chapman

Caleb Chapman's Soundhouse

Carl Christensen

The Flavor Fund

William Christensen

SYNERGY HomeCare of Bountiful

Jennifer Clyde

Fore All

Matt Clyde

Next Meters

Sean Collins

Costa Vida/FatCats

Scott Cougill

Asian Association of Utah

Amanda Twede Crawford

Owlet, Inc

Todd Cummings

ELB Learning

Jerry DeJournett

Strata Landscape Services (DBA Boulder Landscaping)

David Durocher

The Other Side Academy

Adam Engelke

TrailRax Inc.

Kaitlin Eskelson

Visit Salt Lake

Brian Everill

Master AutoTech

Paul Fairholm

Western States Lodging and Management

Lauren Frisch

Wasatch Container

Kevin Fuller

Nature's Sunshine

Nicholas Fuoco

Groove Technology Solutions

Andy Gale

LVT

Karissa George

(Formerly With) Kier Construction Corporation

Jennifer Godfrey

Utah Community Action

Rob Gramse

Mountain Orthopaedics

Bradford Harris

HB Workplaces

Kevin Head

Mesa Systems

James Hinkle

INW Capstone

Aaron Hoopes

Cash Man Services, LC

Lincoln Howell

Ampleo

Allyse Jackson

Beehive Meals

Daren Johnson

Larson Tower

Michael Johnson

HOALiving

Steve Johnson

PMI Foods

Bret Jordan

Afero

Missy Kelly

CatTongue Grips

Aaron Kuehne

Campbell Companies

Raymond Langhaim

Becklar

David S. Layton

Layton Construction

Adrian Lefler

My Social Practice

Sarah Lehman

Zartico

Adam Lindsay

Alpha Transport

Michael Linton

VLCM

Shaheen Majeed

Sabinsa

Creed Mangrum

SponsorCX

Shaun McAlmont

Collaborative for Higher Education Shared Services

Jason McGowan

Crumbl

Ryan Meyer

Clyde Companies

Brandon Newman

Xevant

Austin Olsen

Walker Tape Co

Patrick Ord

Studio McGee, Inc.

Jon Oslowski

FinStrat Management

Kirk Partridge

VFC Group, LLC

Benjamin Pease

Serenity Mental Health Centers

Tricia Pease

Serenity Mental Health Centers

Jonas Persch

OFS Interiors

Sonia Pineda

Early Learning Essentials

Lance Platt

Groove Technology Solutions

Kevin Porter

Ogden Clinic

Jaynee Poulson

John Volken Academy

Thomas Reams

Nightingale Education Group

Steve Richards

Becklar

Ryan Rogers

Salmon Mechanical

Jed Salmon

Salmon Electrical Contractors, Inc.

Eric Shipley

Energywise Solutions, LLC

Emily Shoff

The Phoenix Recovery Center

Darrell Bret Smith

Dale T Smith & Sons Meat Packing

Jason Smith

SponsorCX

Jordan Smith

Jet Dental

Marcus Sorensen

Caddis Sports

Mark Strickland

Crispi USA

Ryan Stucki

Smart Wave Solar

Cory Tanner

Exit IQ

Ken Thompson

AlignOrg Solutions, LLC.

Kevin Thorn

Thorn Pest Solutions

Guy Timothy

Vision Graphics

Chuck Wach

Intermountain Nutrition LLC

Hayden Wadsworth

HydroJug

Mike Wagstaff

Holiday Oil

Matthew Wardle

JD Machine

Greg Weeks

Max Connect Digital

Jennifer Welding

UNLIMITED DESIGNS, INC.

Ben Wheeler

Myriad

Travis Worwood

Wright Direction LLC



About Titan 100

The Titan 100 is a national program in 12 markets across the country that recognizes the top 100 CEOs and C-level executives in a region. Representing both the private and public sectors, these Titans of Industry demonstrate exceptional leadership, vision, passion, and influence in their field. The Titan 100 are recognized at an annual awards event, published in the Titan 100 digital book, and given the opportunity to build relationships with their fellow Titans by connecting multiple times throughout the year. Titans must be nominated and selected annually, with the pinnacle achievement of being recognized as an elite Hall of Fame honoree in their third year. The Titan 100 is one of the fastest-growing, most powerful communities of executives across the nation. Learn more at www.titan100.biz.

About Gibson

Gibson is a Top 100 business insurance advisory firm specializing in risk management, business insurance, employee benefits, and private client services. As an employee-owned company with nearly a century of experience, Gibson is committed to delivering the best outcomes for their clients.

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