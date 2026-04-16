2026 Salt Lake City Titan 100 Honorees
Announcing the 2026 Salt Lake City Titan 100 Recipients
SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Titan CEO and headline sponsor Gibson proudly announce the inaugural 2026 Salt Lake City Titan 100, a celebration of visionary leadership, relentless innovation, and the courage to build beyond boundaries.
The Titan 100 recognizes Salt Lake City’s Top 100 CEOs and C-level executives, the region’s most accomplished leaders who have not only built extraordinary companies but have redefined what it means to lead. These Titans exemplify excellence through their vision, passion, and integrity, creating lasting impact across industries and communities.
Collectively, the 2026 Salt Lake City Titan 100 honorees and their companies generate more than $12 billion in annual revenue and employ over 42,000 individuals across the region and beyond, with more than half exceeding $35 million in annual revenue.
“The inaugural class of Salt Lake City Titan 100 honorees represents more than success; they embody resilience, purpose, and transformation,” said Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO. “Being a Titan is not just a title; it is a mindset, a way of leading with courage, serving with integrity, and creating something that outlasts you. It is about lifting those around you and leaving a legacy that inspires others to rise. These leaders stand as proof that the future of business is driven by those who turn vision into lasting impact.”
Spanning industries from manufacturing, construction, information technology, consumer goods and services, and non-profit leadership, this year’s Titan 100 honorees reflect the full diversity and strength of Salt Lake City’s business community.
The 2026 Salt Lake City Titan 100 Awards will be held on August 27, 2026, at The Grand Ballroom - Utah State Fairpark. This elegant, cocktail-style awards event will unite 100 Titans of Industry for an unforgettable evening of inspiration, camaraderie, and connection. It is more than an event; it is a gathering of leaders who elevate one another and redefine excellence.
Taylor Covey, Managing Principal at Gibson, shared the following message in recognition of this year’s honorees:
"On behalf of everyone at Gibson, I want to congratulate this year's Salt Lake City Titan 100 honorees. We believe great leadership transforms organizations and communities alike, and this remarkable group of leaders exemplifies this at the highest level. Their vision, leadership, and lasting impact make them true Titans, and incredibly well deserving of this recognition."
Jennifer Albert
Extensiv
Shelly Allred
SnugZ USA
Heather Andersen
Andersen's Crazy Candy
Brad Anderson
Cypress Five Star
Curtis Anderson
Nursa
Tommy Aoki
SkyShare
Christopher Baird
OptConnect
Jeremy Barker
Murphy Door Inc.
Jared Bauer
Seek Labs
Nate Bendall
Final Mile Solar
Kathleen Bodenlos
Discovery Gateway Children's Museum
Gary Bowen
Just Ingredients Inc
Alex Burdge
Shyft Global, LLC
Mike Burnett
SmartMarket Solutions
Steve Burningham
Impact Healthcare
Mark Cacciamani
House Call Doctors / The Doctor's Office
Aaron Call
G&A Partners
Karalynne Call
Just Ingredients
Jary Carter
OroCommerce
Caleb Chapman
Caleb Chapman's Soundhouse
Carl Christensen
The Flavor Fund
William Christensen
SYNERGY HomeCare of Bountiful
Jennifer Clyde
Fore All
Matt Clyde
Next Meters
Sean Collins
Costa Vida/FatCats
Scott Cougill
Asian Association of Utah
Amanda Twede Crawford
Owlet, Inc
Todd Cummings
ELB Learning
Jerry DeJournett
Strata Landscape Services (DBA Boulder Landscaping)
David Durocher
The Other Side Academy
Adam Engelke
TrailRax Inc.
Kaitlin Eskelson
Visit Salt Lake
Brian Everill
Master AutoTech
Paul Fairholm
Western States Lodging and Management
Lauren Frisch
Wasatch Container
Kevin Fuller
Nature's Sunshine
Nicholas Fuoco
Groove Technology Solutions
Andy Gale
LVT
Karissa George
(Formerly With) Kier Construction Corporation
Jennifer Godfrey
Utah Community Action
Rob Gramse
Mountain Orthopaedics
Bradford Harris
HB Workplaces
Kevin Head
Mesa Systems
James Hinkle
INW Capstone
Aaron Hoopes
Cash Man Services, LC
Lincoln Howell
Ampleo
Allyse Jackson
Beehive Meals
Daren Johnson
Larson Tower
Michael Johnson
HOALiving
Steve Johnson
PMI Foods
Bret Jordan
Afero
Missy Kelly
CatTongue Grips
Aaron Kuehne
Campbell Companies
Raymond Langhaim
Becklar
David S. Layton
Layton Construction
Adrian Lefler
My Social Practice
Sarah Lehman
Zartico
Adam Lindsay
Alpha Transport
Michael Linton
VLCM
Shaheen Majeed
Sabinsa
Creed Mangrum
SponsorCX
Shaun McAlmont
Collaborative for Higher Education Shared Services
Jason McGowan
Crumbl
Ryan Meyer
Clyde Companies
Brandon Newman
Xevant
Austin Olsen
Walker Tape Co
Patrick Ord
Studio McGee, Inc.
Jon Oslowski
FinStrat Management
Kirk Partridge
VFC Group, LLC
Benjamin Pease
Serenity Mental Health Centers
Tricia Pease
Serenity Mental Health Centers
Jonas Persch
OFS Interiors
Sonia Pineda
Early Learning Essentials
Lance Platt
Groove Technology Solutions
Kevin Porter
Ogden Clinic
Jaynee Poulson
John Volken Academy
Thomas Reams
Nightingale Education Group
Steve Richards
Becklar
Ryan Rogers
Salmon Mechanical
Jed Salmon
Salmon Electrical Contractors, Inc.
Eric Shipley
Energywise Solutions, LLC
Emily Shoff
The Phoenix Recovery Center
Darrell Bret Smith
Dale T Smith & Sons Meat Packing
Jason Smith
SponsorCX
Jordan Smith
Jet Dental
Marcus Sorensen
Caddis Sports
Mark Strickland
Crispi USA
Ryan Stucki
Smart Wave Solar
Cory Tanner
Exit IQ
Ken Thompson
AlignOrg Solutions, LLC.
Kevin Thorn
Thorn Pest Solutions
Guy Timothy
Vision Graphics
Chuck Wach
Intermountain Nutrition LLC
Hayden Wadsworth
HydroJug
Mike Wagstaff
Holiday Oil
Matthew Wardle
JD Machine
Greg Weeks
Max Connect Digital
Jennifer Welding
UNLIMITED DESIGNS, INC.
Ben Wheeler
Myriad
Travis Worwood
Wright Direction LLC
About Titan 100
The Titan 100 is a national program in 12 markets across the country that recognizes the top 100 CEOs and C-level executives in a region. Representing both the private and public sectors, these Titans of Industry demonstrate exceptional leadership, vision, passion, and influence in their field. The Titan 100 are recognized at an annual awards event, published in the Titan 100 digital book, and given the opportunity to build relationships with their fellow Titans by connecting multiple times throughout the year. Titans must be nominated and selected annually, with the pinnacle achievement of being recognized as an elite Hall of Fame honoree in their third year. The Titan 100 is one of the fastest-growing, most powerful communities of executives across the nation. Learn more at www.titan100.biz.
About Gibson
Gibson is a Top 100 business insurance advisory firm specializing in risk management, business insurance, employee benefits, and private client services. As an employee-owned company with nearly a century of experience, Gibson is committed to delivering the best outcomes for their clients.
Lauren Friarson
Titan CEO
+1 303-241-3263
laurenf@titanceo.com
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