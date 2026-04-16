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2026 Salt Lake City Titan 100 Honorees

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Salt Lake City Billboard

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Announcing the 2026 Salt Lake City Titan 100 Recipients

The inaugural class of Salt Lake City Titan 100 honorees represents more than success; they embody resilience, purpose, and transformation,”
— Jaime Zawmon, President

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Titan CEO and headline sponsor Gibson proudly announce the inaugural 2026 Salt Lake City Titan 100, a celebration of visionary leadership, relentless innovation, and the courage to build beyond boundaries.

The Titan 100 recognizes Salt Lake City’s Top 100 CEOs and C-level executives, the region’s most accomplished leaders who have not only built extraordinary companies but have redefined what it means to lead. These Titans exemplify excellence through their vision, passion, and integrity, creating lasting impact across industries and communities.

Collectively, the 2026 Salt Lake City Titan 100 honorees and their companies generate more than $12 billion in annual revenue and employ over 42,000 individuals across the region and beyond, with more than half exceeding $35 million in annual revenue.

“The inaugural class of Salt Lake City Titan 100 honorees represents more than success; they embody resilience, purpose, and transformation,” said Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO. “Being a Titan is not just a title; it is a mindset, a way of leading with courage, serving with integrity, and creating something that outlasts you. It is about lifting those around you and leaving a legacy that inspires others to rise. These leaders stand as proof that the future of business is driven by those who turn vision into lasting impact.”

Spanning industries from manufacturing, construction, information technology, consumer goods and services, and non-profit leadership, this year’s Titan 100 honorees reflect the full diversity and strength of Salt Lake City’s business community.

The 2026 Salt Lake City Titan 100 Awards will be held on August 27, 2026, at The Grand Ballroom - Utah State Fairpark. This elegant, cocktail-style awards event will unite 100 Titans of Industry for an unforgettable evening of inspiration, camaraderie, and connection. It is more than an event; it is a gathering of leaders who elevate one another and redefine excellence.

Taylor Covey, Managing Principal at Gibson, shared the following message in recognition of this year’s honorees:
"On behalf of everyone at Gibson, I want to congratulate this year's Salt Lake City Titan 100 honorees. We believe great leadership transforms organizations and communities alike, and this remarkable group of leaders exemplifies this at the highest level. Their vision, leadership, and lasting impact make them true Titans, and incredibly well deserving of this recognition."


Jennifer Albert
Extensiv

Shelly Allred
SnugZ USA

Heather Andersen
Andersen's Crazy Candy

Brad Anderson
Cypress Five Star

Curtis Anderson
Nursa

Tommy Aoki
SkyShare

Christopher Baird
OptConnect

Jeremy Barker
Murphy Door Inc.

Jared Bauer
Seek Labs

Nate Bendall
Final Mile Solar

Kathleen Bodenlos
Discovery Gateway Children's Museum

Gary Bowen
Just Ingredients Inc

Alex Burdge
Shyft Global, LLC

Mike Burnett
SmartMarket Solutions

Steve Burningham
Impact Healthcare

Mark Cacciamani
House Call Doctors / The Doctor's Office

Aaron Call
G&A Partners

Karalynne Call
Just Ingredients
Jary Carter
OroCommerce

Caleb Chapman
Caleb Chapman's Soundhouse

Carl Christensen
The Flavor Fund

William Christensen
SYNERGY HomeCare of Bountiful

Jennifer Clyde
Fore All

Matt Clyde
Next Meters

Sean Collins
Costa Vida/FatCats

Scott Cougill
Asian Association of Utah

Amanda Twede Crawford
Owlet, Inc

Todd Cummings
ELB Learning

Jerry DeJournett
Strata Landscape Services (DBA Boulder Landscaping)

David Durocher
The Other Side Academy

Adam Engelke
TrailRax Inc.

Kaitlin Eskelson
Visit Salt Lake

Brian Everill
Master AutoTech

Paul Fairholm
Western States Lodging and Management

Lauren Frisch
Wasatch Container

Kevin Fuller
Nature's Sunshine

Nicholas Fuoco
Groove Technology Solutions

Andy Gale
LVT

Karissa George
(Formerly With) Kier Construction Corporation

Jennifer Godfrey
Utah Community Action

Rob Gramse
Mountain Orthopaedics

Bradford Harris
HB Workplaces

Kevin Head
Mesa Systems

James Hinkle
INW Capstone

Aaron Hoopes
Cash Man Services, LC

Lincoln Howell
Ampleo

Allyse Jackson
Beehive Meals

Daren Johnson
Larson Tower

Michael Johnson
HOALiving

Steve Johnson
PMI Foods

Bret Jordan
Afero

Missy Kelly
CatTongue Grips

Aaron Kuehne
Campbell Companies

Raymond Langhaim
Becklar

David S. Layton
Layton Construction

Adrian Lefler
My Social Practice

Sarah Lehman
Zartico

Adam Lindsay
Alpha Transport

Michael Linton
VLCM

Shaheen Majeed
Sabinsa

Creed Mangrum
SponsorCX

Shaun McAlmont
Collaborative for Higher Education Shared Services

Jason McGowan
Crumbl

Ryan Meyer
Clyde Companies

Brandon Newman
Xevant

Austin Olsen
Walker Tape Co

Patrick Ord
Studio McGee, Inc.

Jon Oslowski
FinStrat Management

Kirk Partridge
VFC Group, LLC

Benjamin Pease
Serenity Mental Health Centers

Tricia Pease
Serenity Mental Health Centers

Jonas Persch
OFS Interiors

Sonia Pineda
Early Learning Essentials

Lance Platt
Groove Technology Solutions

Kevin Porter
Ogden Clinic

Jaynee Poulson
John Volken Academy

Thomas Reams
Nightingale Education Group

Steve Richards
Becklar

Ryan Rogers
Salmon Mechanical

Jed Salmon
Salmon Electrical Contractors, Inc.

Eric Shipley
Energywise Solutions, LLC

Emily Shoff
The Phoenix Recovery Center

Darrell Bret Smith
Dale T Smith & Sons Meat Packing

Jason Smith
SponsorCX

Jordan Smith
Jet Dental

Marcus Sorensen
Caddis Sports

Mark Strickland
Crispi USA

Ryan Stucki
Smart Wave Solar

Cory Tanner
Exit IQ

Ken Thompson
AlignOrg Solutions, LLC.

Kevin Thorn
Thorn Pest Solutions

Guy Timothy
Vision Graphics

Chuck Wach
Intermountain Nutrition LLC

Hayden Wadsworth
HydroJug

Mike Wagstaff
Holiday Oil

Matthew Wardle
JD Machine

Greg Weeks
Max Connect Digital

Jennifer Welding
UNLIMITED DESIGNS, INC.

Ben Wheeler
Myriad

Travis Worwood
Wright Direction LLC


About Titan 100
The Titan 100 is a national program in 12 markets across the country that recognizes the top 100 CEOs and C-level executives in a region. Representing both the private and public sectors, these Titans of Industry demonstrate exceptional leadership, vision, passion, and influence in their field. The Titan 100 are recognized at an annual awards event, published in the Titan 100 digital book, and given the opportunity to build relationships with their fellow Titans by connecting multiple times throughout the year. Titans must be nominated and selected annually, with the pinnacle achievement of being recognized as an elite Hall of Fame honoree in their third year. The Titan 100 is one of the fastest-growing, most powerful communities of executives across the nation. Learn more at www.titan100.biz.

About Gibson
Gibson is a Top 100 business insurance advisory firm specializing in risk management, business insurance, employee benefits, and private client services. As an employee-owned company with nearly a century of experience, Gibson is committed to delivering the best outcomes for their clients.

Lauren Friarson
Titan CEO
+1 303-241-3263
laurenf@titanceo.com
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2026 Salt Lake City Titan 100 Honorees

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