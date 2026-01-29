2026 Georgia Titan 100 Billboard Titan 100 Transparent Shield

Announcing the 2026 Georgia Titan 100 Honorees

Georgia’s Titan 100 are raising the bar for leadership across the state and beyond creating lasting impact in their industries and communities.” — Jaime Zawmon, Founder & President, Titan CEO

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Titan CEO is pleased to announce the 2026 Georgia Titan 100 Honorees. The Titan 100 program recognizes Georgia’s Top 100 CEOs & C-level executives. They are the area’s most accomplished business leaders in their industry, using criteria that include demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision, and passion.

Collectively, the 2026 Georgia Titan 100 honorees and their companies generate more than $91.7 billion in annual revenue and employ over 534,000 people across the region and beyond, with over half of these companies exceeding $40 million in annual revenue. They will be honored at the annual awards ceremony on Thursday, May 7th, and will be given the opportunity to interact and connect multiple times throughout the year with their fellow Titans.

“Georgia’s Titan 100 are raising the bar for leadership across the state and beyond. With bold vision and unwavering purpose, these trailblazers are driving growth, inspiring innovation, and creating lasting impact in their industries and communities. We are proud to celebrate their leadership and the momentum they are generating for the future,” said Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO.

This year’s Titan 100 embodies the true diversity of Georgia’s business landscape. Representing marketing and advertising, hospitals and health care, construction, information technology, financial services, and non-profit sectors among others. We are proud of the unique variety this year’s list brings.

The annual Titan 100 awards celebration on Thursday, May 7th, will be held at The Delta Flight Museum. The 68,000-square-foot Delta Flight Museum has allowed visitors from around the world to explore aviation history, celebrate the story and people of Delta, and discover the future of flight. This elegant, cocktail-style awards event will unite 100 Titans of Industry for an unforgettable evening of celebration, camaraderie, and networking—an evening unlike anything that exists in the Georgia business community.

In addition to celebrating 100 Titans of Industry, Titan CEO will be recognizing the Titan 100 Hall of Fame. This prestigious honor has been awarded to only ten Titan 100 honorees as part of this special commemoration.

Titan award recipients are eligible to make the Titan 100 list up to three years, with each year getting progressively more difficult. To make it to the Hall of Fame, Titans must complete on-camera interviews and answer a series of questions where they do not know what will be asked in front of a live judging committee.

The Titan 100 Hall of Fame is a class of elite executives that have consistently shown over the past three years their ability to demonstrate the characteristics of a Titan who is a pillar of our community.

The Hall of Fame recipients have been noted with an asterisk (*).



Omar Ali

The Ali Development LLC

Monica Anderton

Ds Smith

Michael Astwood

ASRT, Inc.

Mary Balent Long

Fox Rothschild

Todd Baxter

Heathos

Eddy Benoit

The Benoit Group

Frank Broniec

Broniec Associates, Inc.

Kelly Brooks

Property Masters Inc

Jeff Call

Bennett Thrasher LLP

Melissa Cantrell

CDH Partners, Inc.

Garry Capers

Deluxe Corporation

Cannon Carr

EP Wealth Advisors

Thomas Carroll

HB Wealth

Kitty Chaney-Reed

IBM

Stacey Chapman

CROFT & Associates

Melvin Coleman

Atlanta Black Chambers

Oscar Cordon

J&I Cordon Electric, LLC

Greg Cox

Cox & Company, LLC

Adrian Cronje

Balentine

Alice Crowder

Krispy Krunchy Chicken

Ingrid Curtis

Sparq

Paul Damico

Ascent Hospitality Management

Thomas Davenport

Davenport Capital Management

Cynthia Day

Citizens Trust Bank

Thomas DeFabrizio

Impellam Group

Kim Evans

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Augusta

Angela Gennari

Titan Global Enterprises Inc

Ruben Giraldo

Anatek, Inc.

DeAnn Golden*

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties

Daniel Gordon

Jabian Consulting

Holly Gotfredson

American Metalcraft and Finishing Dynamics

Howard Grant, PhD

The Fulton Atlanta Community Action Authority (FACAA)

Nichole Gunn

Extu

Nicola Hancock

AMS

Kolby Hanley

ULTRAVIEW Archery, Inc.

Ryan Hardwick

Mountain Motorsports

Joanne Hayes

Simply Buckhead Magazine

Jeremy Heilpern

Ammunition

Clyde Higgs

Atlanta Beltline, Inc.

Raphael Holloway*

Gateway Center

Michael Hudson

Green Diamond Waste

Tim Huff

Turknett Leadership Group

Dr. Bruce James II

Healthcare & Emergency Solutions, LLC

Rob Jansen

TekStream

Colleen Japuntich

NEMA, Inc.

Shawn Jones

Southern Mechanical Contractors, Inc.

Doug Knox

Edible Brands

Heidi LaMarca

Windham Brannon

Jackie Lee

Brandywine Homes USA

Bobby Little II

NTT DATA - NTT DC REIT

Nicole Love Hendrickson

Gwinnett County Government

Valarie Mackey

WrightNow Solutions

Camye Mackey

Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena

Monica Maldonado

IPCOMM agency

Matt Mallory

Mallory Agency

Pegui Mariduena

The Royster Group, Inc.

Peter S. Marin

T5 Data Centers

Hugh Massie*

DNA Behavior

Ramesh Maturu

Pyramid Consulting, Inc.

Terrence McCrossan

Oversight

Virginia Means*

United Distributors, Inc.

Mark Montini

QC Kinetix Franchise Group

Blake Muller

Strategic Systems & Technology Corporation

Ben Naccarato

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc.

William Nordmark

Enlace Health

Guiomar Obregon*

Precision 2000 (P2K)

Jennifer Owens

HealthMPowers

Mitesh Patel

Blue Sky Law

Jeff Pedowitz

The Pedowitz Group

Cole Porter

Porter Steel, Inc.

Joel Pounds

Hooters Brand Management

Brandon Powell*

HatchWorks Technologies

Melissa M. Proctor

Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena

Sara Ray*

Douglas County Chamber

DeRetta Rhodes*

Atlanta Braves

Betsy Robinson

Tier4 Group

Heather Rocker

Women in Technology (WIT)

Connor Ryan

NutraSky

Detavio Samuels

REVOLT

Dominic Savio

Relevantz Technology Services

Markus Scott

EyeQ Monitoring

William Shida

Extu

Vibhuti Sinha

Saviynt INC

Dr. Kofi Smith

Keystone Management, LLC

Kartik Subbiah

HealthLink Dimensions

Marc Sullivan

Avenger Flight Group

Ken Taunton

The Royster Group, Inc.

Anisa Telwar Kaicker

Anisa International Inc

Nikki Tinsley Harland

Concessions International

Jackson Tralongo

T Management

Adrian Treverton

Xstrahl Inc.

Anthony Tuggle

Afiniti

Leanne West

Georgia Institute of Technology

Janelle Williams

Kindred Futures

Graham T Williams

HATCH

Marcus Wilson

IntelligIS, Inc.

Chad Wonderling

Zone & Co

Taos Wynn*

Atlanta Fire Rescue Foundation

Thomas Zaller

Imagine Exhibitions, Inc.

Reid Zeising*

Gain



About Titan 100

The Titan 100 is a national program across the country that recognizes the top 100 CEOs and C-level executives in a region. For more information, visit www.titan100.biz.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.