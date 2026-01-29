Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,524 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 350,563 in the last 365 days.

2026 Georgia Titan 100 Honorees

2026 Georgia Titan 100 Billboard

2026 Georgia Titan 100 Billboard

Titan 100 Transparent Shield

Titan 100 Transparent Shield

Announcing the 2026 Georgia Titan 100 Honorees

Georgia’s Titan 100 are raising the bar for leadership across the state and beyond creating lasting impact in their industries and communities.”
— Jaime Zawmon, Founder & President, Titan CEO

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Titan CEO is pleased to announce the 2026 Georgia Titan 100 Honorees. The Titan 100 program recognizes Georgia’s Top 100 CEOs & C-level executives. They are the area’s most accomplished business leaders in their industry, using criteria that include demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision, and passion.

Collectively, the 2026 Georgia Titan 100 honorees and their companies generate more than $91.7 billion in annual revenue and employ over 534,000 people across the region and beyond, with over half of these companies exceeding $40 million in annual revenue. They will be honored at the annual awards ceremony on Thursday, May 7th, and will be given the opportunity to interact and connect multiple times throughout the year with their fellow Titans.

“Georgia’s Titan 100 are raising the bar for leadership across the state and beyond. With bold vision and unwavering purpose, these trailblazers are driving growth, inspiring innovation, and creating lasting impact in their industries and communities. We are proud to celebrate their leadership and the momentum they are generating for the future,” said Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO.

This year’s Titan 100 embodies the true diversity of Georgia’s business landscape. Representing marketing and advertising, hospitals and health care, construction, information technology, financial services, and non-profit sectors among others. We are proud of the unique variety this year’s list brings.

The annual Titan 100 awards celebration on Thursday, May 7th, will be held at The Delta Flight Museum. The 68,000-square-foot Delta Flight Museum has allowed visitors from around the world to explore aviation history, celebrate the story and people of Delta, and discover the future of flight. This elegant, cocktail-style awards event will unite 100 Titans of Industry for an unforgettable evening of celebration, camaraderie, and networking—an evening unlike anything that exists in the Georgia business community.

In addition to celebrating 100 Titans of Industry, Titan CEO will be recognizing the Titan 100 Hall of Fame. This prestigious honor has been awarded to only ten Titan 100 honorees as part of this special commemoration.

Titan award recipients are eligible to make the Titan 100 list up to three years, with each year getting progressively more difficult. To make it to the Hall of Fame, Titans must complete on-camera interviews and answer a series of questions where they do not know what will be asked in front of a live judging committee.

The Titan 100 Hall of Fame is a class of elite executives that have consistently shown over the past three years their ability to demonstrate the characteristics of a Titan who is a pillar of our community.

The Hall of Fame recipients have been noted with an asterisk (*).


Omar Ali
The Ali Development LLC

Monica Anderton
Ds Smith

Michael Astwood
ASRT, Inc.

Mary Balent Long
Fox Rothschild

Todd Baxter
Heathos

Eddy Benoit
The Benoit Group

Frank Broniec
Broniec Associates, Inc.

Kelly Brooks
Property Masters Inc

Jeff Call
Bennett Thrasher LLP

Melissa Cantrell
CDH Partners, Inc.

Garry Capers
Deluxe Corporation

Cannon Carr
EP Wealth Advisors

Thomas Carroll
HB Wealth

Kitty Chaney-Reed
IBM

Stacey Chapman
CROFT & Associates

Melvin Coleman
Atlanta Black Chambers

Oscar Cordon
J&I Cordon Electric, LLC

Greg Cox
Cox & Company, LLC

Adrian Cronje
Balentine

Alice Crowder
Krispy Krunchy Chicken

Ingrid Curtis
Sparq

Paul Damico
Ascent Hospitality Management

Thomas Davenport
Davenport Capital Management

Cynthia Day
Citizens Trust Bank

Thomas DeFabrizio
Impellam Group

Kim Evans
Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Augusta

Angela Gennari
Titan Global Enterprises Inc

Ruben Giraldo
Anatek, Inc.

DeAnn Golden*
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties

Daniel Gordon
Jabian Consulting

Holly Gotfredson
American Metalcraft and Finishing Dynamics

Howard Grant, PhD
The Fulton Atlanta Community Action Authority (FACAA)

Nichole Gunn
Extu

Nicola Hancock
AMS

Kolby Hanley
ULTRAVIEW Archery, Inc.

Ryan Hardwick
Mountain Motorsports

Joanne Hayes
Simply Buckhead Magazine

Jeremy Heilpern
Ammunition

Clyde Higgs
Atlanta Beltline, Inc.

Raphael Holloway*
Gateway Center

Michael Hudson
Green Diamond Waste

Tim Huff
Turknett Leadership Group

Dr. Bruce James II
Healthcare & Emergency Solutions, LLC

Rob Jansen
TekStream

Colleen Japuntich
NEMA, Inc.

Shawn Jones
Southern Mechanical Contractors, Inc.

Doug Knox
Edible Brands

Heidi LaMarca
Windham Brannon

Jackie Lee
Brandywine Homes USA

Bobby Little II
NTT DATA - NTT DC REIT

Nicole Love Hendrickson
Gwinnett County Government

Valarie Mackey
WrightNow Solutions

Camye Mackey
Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena

Monica Maldonado
IPCOMM agency

Matt Mallory
Mallory Agency

Pegui Mariduena
The Royster Group, Inc.

Peter S. Marin
T5 Data Centers

Hugh Massie*
DNA Behavior

Ramesh Maturu
Pyramid Consulting, Inc.

Terrence McCrossan
Oversight

Virginia Means*
United Distributors, Inc.

Mark Montini
QC Kinetix Franchise Group

Blake Muller
Strategic Systems & Technology Corporation

Ben Naccarato
Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc.

William Nordmark
Enlace Health

Guiomar Obregon*
Precision 2000 (P2K)

Jennifer Owens
HealthMPowers

Mitesh Patel
Blue Sky Law

Jeff Pedowitz
The Pedowitz Group

Cole Porter
Porter Steel, Inc.

Joel Pounds
Hooters Brand Management

Brandon Powell*
HatchWorks Technologies

Melissa M. Proctor
Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena

Sara Ray*
Douglas County Chamber

DeRetta Rhodes*
Atlanta Braves

Betsy Robinson
Tier4 Group

Heather Rocker
Women in Technology (WIT)

Connor Ryan
NutraSky

Detavio Samuels
REVOLT

Dominic Savio
Relevantz Technology Services

Markus Scott
EyeQ Monitoring

William Shida
Extu

Vibhuti Sinha
Saviynt INC

Dr. Kofi Smith
Keystone Management, LLC

Kartik Subbiah
HealthLink Dimensions

Marc Sullivan
Avenger Flight Group

Ken Taunton
The Royster Group, Inc.

Anisa Telwar Kaicker
Anisa International Inc

Nikki Tinsley Harland
Concessions International

Jackson Tralongo
T Management

Adrian Treverton
Xstrahl Inc.

Anthony Tuggle
Afiniti

Leanne West
Georgia Institute of Technology

Janelle Williams
Kindred Futures

Graham T Williams
HATCH

Marcus Wilson
IntelligIS, Inc.

Chad Wonderling
Zone & Co

Taos Wynn*
Atlanta Fire Rescue Foundation

Thomas Zaller
Imagine Exhibitions, Inc.

Reid Zeising*
Gain


About Titan 100
The Titan 100 is a national program across the country that recognizes the top 100 CEOs and C-level executives in a region. For more information, visit www.titan100.biz.

Nathan Karnemaat
Titan CEO
+1 720-799-7969
nathank@titanceo.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

2026 Georgia Titan 100 Honorees

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.