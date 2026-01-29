2026 Georgia Titan 100 Honorees
Announcing the 2026 Georgia Titan 100 Honorees
ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Titan CEO is pleased to announce the 2026 Georgia Titan 100 Honorees. The Titan 100 program recognizes Georgia’s Top 100 CEOs & C-level executives. They are the area’s most accomplished business leaders in their industry, using criteria that include demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision, and passion.
Collectively, the 2026 Georgia Titan 100 honorees and their companies generate more than $91.7 billion in annual revenue and employ over 534,000 people across the region and beyond, with over half of these companies exceeding $40 million in annual revenue. They will be honored at the annual awards ceremony on Thursday, May 7th, and will be given the opportunity to interact and connect multiple times throughout the year with their fellow Titans.
“Georgia’s Titan 100 are raising the bar for leadership across the state and beyond. With bold vision and unwavering purpose, these trailblazers are driving growth, inspiring innovation, and creating lasting impact in their industries and communities. We are proud to celebrate their leadership and the momentum they are generating for the future,” said Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO.
This year’s Titan 100 embodies the true diversity of Georgia’s business landscape. Representing marketing and advertising, hospitals and health care, construction, information technology, financial services, and non-profit sectors among others. We are proud of the unique variety this year’s list brings.
The annual Titan 100 awards celebration on Thursday, May 7th, will be held at The Delta Flight Museum. The 68,000-square-foot Delta Flight Museum has allowed visitors from around the world to explore aviation history, celebrate the story and people of Delta, and discover the future of flight. This elegant, cocktail-style awards event will unite 100 Titans of Industry for an unforgettable evening of celebration, camaraderie, and networking—an evening unlike anything that exists in the Georgia business community.
In addition to celebrating 100 Titans of Industry, Titan CEO will be recognizing the Titan 100 Hall of Fame. This prestigious honor has been awarded to only ten Titan 100 honorees as part of this special commemoration.
Titan award recipients are eligible to make the Titan 100 list up to three years, with each year getting progressively more difficult. To make it to the Hall of Fame, Titans must complete on-camera interviews and answer a series of questions where they do not know what will be asked in front of a live judging committee.
The Titan 100 Hall of Fame is a class of elite executives that have consistently shown over the past three years their ability to demonstrate the characteristics of a Titan who is a pillar of our community.
The Hall of Fame recipients have been noted with an asterisk (*).
Omar Ali
The Ali Development LLC
Monica Anderton
Ds Smith
Michael Astwood
ASRT, Inc.
Mary Balent Long
Fox Rothschild
Todd Baxter
Heathos
Eddy Benoit
The Benoit Group
Frank Broniec
Broniec Associates, Inc.
Kelly Brooks
Property Masters Inc
Jeff Call
Bennett Thrasher LLP
Melissa Cantrell
CDH Partners, Inc.
Garry Capers
Deluxe Corporation
Cannon Carr
EP Wealth Advisors
Thomas Carroll
HB Wealth
Kitty Chaney-Reed
IBM
Stacey Chapman
CROFT & Associates
Melvin Coleman
Atlanta Black Chambers
Oscar Cordon
J&I Cordon Electric, LLC
Greg Cox
Cox & Company, LLC
Adrian Cronje
Balentine
Alice Crowder
Krispy Krunchy Chicken
Ingrid Curtis
Sparq
Paul Damico
Ascent Hospitality Management
Thomas Davenport
Davenport Capital Management
Cynthia Day
Citizens Trust Bank
Thomas DeFabrizio
Impellam Group
Kim Evans
Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Augusta
Angela Gennari
Titan Global Enterprises Inc
Ruben Giraldo
Anatek, Inc.
DeAnn Golden*
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties
Daniel Gordon
Jabian Consulting
Holly Gotfredson
American Metalcraft and Finishing Dynamics
Howard Grant, PhD
The Fulton Atlanta Community Action Authority (FACAA)
Nichole Gunn
Extu
Nicola Hancock
AMS
Kolby Hanley
ULTRAVIEW Archery, Inc.
Ryan Hardwick
Mountain Motorsports
Joanne Hayes
Simply Buckhead Magazine
Jeremy Heilpern
Ammunition
Clyde Higgs
Atlanta Beltline, Inc.
Raphael Holloway*
Gateway Center
Michael Hudson
Green Diamond Waste
Tim Huff
Turknett Leadership Group
Dr. Bruce James II
Healthcare & Emergency Solutions, LLC
Rob Jansen
TekStream
Colleen Japuntich
NEMA, Inc.
Shawn Jones
Southern Mechanical Contractors, Inc.
Doug Knox
Edible Brands
Heidi LaMarca
Windham Brannon
Jackie Lee
Brandywine Homes USA
Bobby Little II
NTT DATA - NTT DC REIT
Nicole Love Hendrickson
Gwinnett County Government
Valarie Mackey
WrightNow Solutions
Camye Mackey
Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena
Monica Maldonado
IPCOMM agency
Matt Mallory
Mallory Agency
Pegui Mariduena
The Royster Group, Inc.
Peter S. Marin
T5 Data Centers
Hugh Massie*
DNA Behavior
Ramesh Maturu
Pyramid Consulting, Inc.
Terrence McCrossan
Oversight
Virginia Means*
United Distributors, Inc.
Mark Montini
QC Kinetix Franchise Group
Blake Muller
Strategic Systems & Technology Corporation
Ben Naccarato
Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc.
William Nordmark
Enlace Health
Guiomar Obregon*
Precision 2000 (P2K)
Jennifer Owens
HealthMPowers
Mitesh Patel
Blue Sky Law
Jeff Pedowitz
The Pedowitz Group
Cole Porter
Porter Steel, Inc.
Joel Pounds
Hooters Brand Management
Brandon Powell*
HatchWorks Technologies
Melissa M. Proctor
Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena
Sara Ray*
Douglas County Chamber
DeRetta Rhodes*
Atlanta Braves
Betsy Robinson
Tier4 Group
Heather Rocker
Women in Technology (WIT)
Connor Ryan
NutraSky
Detavio Samuels
REVOLT
Dominic Savio
Relevantz Technology Services
Markus Scott
EyeQ Monitoring
William Shida
Extu
Vibhuti Sinha
Saviynt INC
Dr. Kofi Smith
Keystone Management, LLC
Kartik Subbiah
HealthLink Dimensions
Marc Sullivan
Avenger Flight Group
Ken Taunton
The Royster Group, Inc.
Anisa Telwar Kaicker
Anisa International Inc
Nikki Tinsley Harland
Concessions International
Jackson Tralongo
T Management
Adrian Treverton
Xstrahl Inc.
Anthony Tuggle
Afiniti
Leanne West
Georgia Institute of Technology
Janelle Williams
Kindred Futures
Graham T Williams
HATCH
Marcus Wilson
IntelligIS, Inc.
Chad Wonderling
Zone & Co
Taos Wynn*
Atlanta Fire Rescue Foundation
Thomas Zaller
Imagine Exhibitions, Inc.
Reid Zeising*
Gain
About Titan 100
The Titan 100 is a national program across the country that recognizes the top 100 CEOs and C-level executives in a region. For more information, visit www.titan100.biz.
