Titan CEO and headline sponsor Wipfli are pleased to announce the 2026 Colorado Titan 100

Being a Titan is not just a title; it is a way of leading with courage, serving with integrity, & creating something that outlasts you. It is about lifting those around you & leaving a legacy.” — Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Titan CEO and headline sponsor Wipfli proudly announce the 2026 Colorado Titan 100, a celebration of visionary leadership, relentless innovation, and the courage to build beyond boundaries.

The Titan 100 recognizes Colorado’s Top 100 CEOs and C-level executives, the region’s most accomplished leaders who have not only built extraordinary companies but have redefined what it means to lead. These Titans exemplify excellence through their vision, passion, and integrity, creating lasting impact across industries and communities.

Collectively, the 2026 Colorado Titan 100 honorees and their companies generate more than $20 billion in annual revenue and employ over 266,000 individuals across the region and beyond, with more than half exceeding $35 million in annual revenue.

“This year’s Titans represent more than success. They embody resilience, purpose, and transformation,” said Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO. “Being a Titan is not just a title; it is a mindset, a way of leading with courage, serving with integrity, and creating something that outlasts you. It is about lifting those around you and leaving a legacy that inspires others to rise. These leaders stand as proof that the future of business is driven by those who turn vision into lasting impact.”

Spanning industries from construction, manufacturing, finance, and technology to healthcare, education, and nonprofit leadership, this year’s Titan 100 honorees reflect the full diversity and strength of Colorado’s business community.

The 2026 Colorado Titan 100 Awards will be held on June 4th, 2026, at The National Western Center - LVC Arena. This elegant, cocktail-style awards event will unite 100 Titans of Industry for an unforgettable evening of inspiration, camaraderie, and connection. It is more than an event; it is a gathering of leaders who elevate one another and redefine excellence.

“On behalf of the entire team at Wipfli, we extend our heartfelt congratulations to the Titan 100 winners. It is a privilege to celebrate this remarkable group of leaders within Colorado's business community. We deeply value the enduring contributions each leader has made, and continues to make, in shaping significant organizations both locally and globally. Your innovation and creativity distinguish you, and the recognition as an industry Titan is truly well-earned,” says Pete Aden, Partner at Wipfli.

In addition to recognizing 100 Titans of Industry, Titan CEO will induct ten honorees into the prestigious Titan 100 Hall of Fame, a distinction reserved for leaders who have consistently demonstrated the highest standard of excellence over three consecutive years. Hall of Fame members are selected through a rigorous on-camera interview process that captures their authenticity, insight, and impact before a live judging committee.

The Titan 100 Hall of Fame represents a class of elite executives who have not only achieved business success but have inspired transformation in others, building organizations that uplift their people and communities.

Hall of Fame recipients are denoted with an asterisk (*) in the official Titan 100 publication.

Brent Adamczyk

Johns Lyng USA

Marilyn Akers Stansbury

Independent Electrical Contractors Rocky Mountain (IECRM)

Maddy Alcala

OrderMesh Inc.

Chance Allen

Terra CO2 Technology

Rebecca Arno

Prosperity Denver Fund

Jonathan Barnett

Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning

Damon Barry

Ballard Spahr LLP

Richard Bartolanzo

Bennett Thrasher

Kyle Beard

Key Klean

Andy Bell

Ace Handyman Services

Kim Bimestefer

State of Colorado, CO Dept of Health Care Policy & Financing

Breezy Bolden

YMCA of Metro Denver

Wes Bolsen

CitroTech

Jennifer Browne

Strive Health

Dr. Mordecai Ian Brownlee

Community College of Aurora

*Jim Buie

ValorC3 Data Centers

Alex Caravaggio

SWI Excavating

Bonnie Castle

Spatial Business Systems LLC

Courtney Caton

AVFX

Erik Clarke

Summit Management Advisory

Desiree Comiskey

Mountain Safe Exteriors, LLC

*Elycia Cook

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Colorado

Sarah Cullen

SideCar Public Relations

David Cuthbertson

Agile Space Industries

Julie DeGolier

Job Store Staffing

Patty Denny

Telluride Truffle Artisan Chocolate

Michael DeSantis

CFOx

Matt DeWolf

FRONTSTEPS

Marie Drake

The Drake Law Firm, PC

Danielle Dutton

Rocky Mountain Spice Company

Jordan Eads

Acclivity Capital

Geoff Eliason

SDR Ventures

*Jeff Englund

Larsen

*Kyle Ewing

TerraSlate Inc.

Dawn Fay

Wonderbound

Bob Forbes

Forbes Partners

Andrea Fryrear

AgileSherpas

Eric Gleason

A Precious Child

Carrie Gusmus

Aslan Home Lending Corporation

Peter Hantman

Tungsten Automation

Jim Harker

TCAG

Angela Healy

AvenueWest Global

Michael Hofer

Navajo Transitional Energy Company

Peter Horewitch

Common Knowledge Technology

Samantha Houchin

The Weather Changers Heating and Air Conditioning

*Todd Houghton

Homewatch CareGivers International

Charity Huff

January Spring

Courtney Hutchison

The MJ Companies

Aleta Jeffress

NTT Data

Sandy Jones

Colorado State University Global

Mehmet Kazgan

cliexa

Kenn Kelly

Never Settle™

Aneka Kerlin

Aneka Interiors Inc

Mike Kienast

Walters303 Pizzeria & Publik House

Michele King

Rhinotrax Construction

Christie Kramer-Codner

Epoch Concepts

Chelsea Krupa

Stepping Stone Support Center

Ceneé LaTulippe

5280 PMO

Eve Lieberman

Colorado Office of Economic Development & International Trade

Kevin Lombardo

DORN Companies

Scott Luedke

Buehler Companies

Mashenka Lundberg

CoBank, ACB

Kevin Mackey

Epoch Concepts, LLC

Ryan Mallory

Flexential

Tim Maxwell

Karuna Care Services

*Brennen McMullin

QuickBox Fulfillment

Chad Moller

FCCS

Marty Moser

Sentinel Data Analytics

Simon Moss

Higgins & Associates, Inc.

Michael Myers

Distillery 291, Inc.

Seamus Nally

TurboTenant

John Nicholson

InTrack Radar Technologies, Inc.

Heather O'Mara

HOPE Online Learning Academy Co-Op

Abhishek Pakhira

Aureus Tech Systems, a Happiest Minds Company

Jim Petzel

CEND

Leann Pickard

Juris Digital

Caleb Polley

Cubby Beds

Justin Quinn

Focused On Machining

*Ryan Rasmussen

Motion and Flow Control Products

Mark Richards

Winged Keel Group

Michael Ringman

IBEX

Adam Roberts

Diversus Health

Josh Rosenberg

Clear Creek Mechanical

Joseph Sanders

Colorado UpLift

Dan Smink

RefractROI

John Snellings

PeerSource

Bryan Snyder

Block Solutions

Audra Spicer

Colorado State University Global

Rich Tabaka

Allied Resource Partners

Robert Tierney

ARES Scientific

*Lynn Tomasek

Brothers Plumbing, Heating & Electric

Myron Unruh

MINES and Associates

Max Vansluys

Dialed In

LoAn Vo

TransCrude LLC.

*Dustin White

Visa, Inc.

Thomas Wicke

Concorde Career College - Aurora

*Emily Wilcox

Epic Broadband Solutions

Boyd Williams

YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region

Darius Wise

Red Rocks Credit Union

Philip Zacharias

Expedited Service Partners

For more information visit https://www.titan100.biz/

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