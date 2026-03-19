2026 Colorado Titan 100 Honorees
Titan CEO and headline sponsor Wipfli are pleased to announce the 2026 Colorado Titan 100
DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Titan CEO and headline sponsor Wipfli proudly announce the 2026 Colorado Titan 100, a celebration of visionary leadership, relentless innovation, and the courage to build beyond boundaries.
The Titan 100 recognizes Colorado’s Top 100 CEOs and C-level executives, the region’s most accomplished leaders who have not only built extraordinary companies but have redefined what it means to lead. These Titans exemplify excellence through their vision, passion, and integrity, creating lasting impact across industries and communities.
Collectively, the 2026 Colorado Titan 100 honorees and their companies generate more than $20 billion in annual revenue and employ over 266,000 individuals across the region and beyond, with more than half exceeding $35 million in annual revenue.
“This year’s Titans represent more than success. They embody resilience, purpose, and transformation,” said Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO. “Being a Titan is not just a title; it is a mindset, a way of leading with courage, serving with integrity, and creating something that outlasts you. It is about lifting those around you and leaving a legacy that inspires others to rise. These leaders stand as proof that the future of business is driven by those who turn vision into lasting impact.”
Spanning industries from construction, manufacturing, finance, and technology to healthcare, education, and nonprofit leadership, this year’s Titan 100 honorees reflect the full diversity and strength of Colorado’s business community.
The 2026 Colorado Titan 100 Awards will be held on June 4th, 2026, at The National Western Center - LVC Arena. This elegant, cocktail-style awards event will unite 100 Titans of Industry for an unforgettable evening of inspiration, camaraderie, and connection. It is more than an event; it is a gathering of leaders who elevate one another and redefine excellence.
“On behalf of the entire team at Wipfli, we extend our heartfelt congratulations to the Titan 100 winners. It is a privilege to celebrate this remarkable group of leaders within Colorado's business community. We deeply value the enduring contributions each leader has made, and continues to make, in shaping significant organizations both locally and globally. Your innovation and creativity distinguish you, and the recognition as an industry Titan is truly well-earned,” says Pete Aden, Partner at Wipfli.
In addition to recognizing 100 Titans of Industry, Titan CEO will induct ten honorees into the prestigious Titan 100 Hall of Fame, a distinction reserved for leaders who have consistently demonstrated the highest standard of excellence over three consecutive years. Hall of Fame members are selected through a rigorous on-camera interview process that captures their authenticity, insight, and impact before a live judging committee.
The Titan 100 Hall of Fame represents a class of elite executives who have not only achieved business success but have inspired transformation in others, building organizations that uplift their people and communities.
Hall of Fame recipients are denoted with an asterisk (*) in the official Titan 100 publication.
Brent Adamczyk
Johns Lyng USA
Marilyn Akers Stansbury
Independent Electrical Contractors Rocky Mountain (IECRM)
Maddy Alcala
OrderMesh Inc.
Chance Allen
Terra CO2 Technology
Rebecca Arno
Prosperity Denver Fund
Jonathan Barnett
Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning
Damon Barry
Ballard Spahr LLP
Richard Bartolanzo
Bennett Thrasher
Kyle Beard
Key Klean
Andy Bell
Ace Handyman Services
Kim Bimestefer
State of Colorado, CO Dept of Health Care Policy & Financing
Breezy Bolden
YMCA of Metro Denver
Wes Bolsen
CitroTech
Jennifer Browne
Strive Health
Dr. Mordecai Ian Brownlee
Community College of Aurora
*Jim Buie
ValorC3 Data Centers
Alex Caravaggio
SWI Excavating
Bonnie Castle
Spatial Business Systems LLC
Courtney Caton
AVFX
Erik Clarke
Summit Management Advisory
Desiree Comiskey
Mountain Safe Exteriors, LLC
*Elycia Cook
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Colorado
Sarah Cullen
SideCar Public Relations
David Cuthbertson
Agile Space Industries
Julie DeGolier
Job Store Staffing
Patty Denny
Telluride Truffle Artisan Chocolate
Michael DeSantis
CFOx
Matt DeWolf
FRONTSTEPS
Marie Drake
The Drake Law Firm, PC
Danielle Dutton
Rocky Mountain Spice Company
Jordan Eads
Acclivity Capital
Geoff Eliason
SDR Ventures
*Jeff Englund
Larsen
*Kyle Ewing
TerraSlate Inc.
Dawn Fay
Wonderbound
Bob Forbes
Forbes Partners
Andrea Fryrear
AgileSherpas
Eric Gleason
A Precious Child
Carrie Gusmus
Aslan Home Lending Corporation
Peter Hantman
Tungsten Automation
Jim Harker
TCAG
Angela Healy
AvenueWest Global
Michael Hofer
Navajo Transitional Energy Company
Peter Horewitch
Common Knowledge Technology
Samantha Houchin
The Weather Changers Heating and Air Conditioning
*Todd Houghton
Homewatch CareGivers International
Charity Huff
January Spring
Courtney Hutchison
The MJ Companies
Aleta Jeffress
NTT Data
Sandy Jones
Colorado State University Global
Mehmet Kazgan
cliexa
Kenn Kelly
Never Settle™
Aneka Kerlin
Aneka Interiors Inc
Mike Kienast
Walters303 Pizzeria & Publik House
Michele King
Rhinotrax Construction
Christie Kramer-Codner
Epoch Concepts
Chelsea Krupa
Stepping Stone Support Center
Ceneé LaTulippe
5280 PMO
Eve Lieberman
Colorado Office of Economic Development & International Trade
Kevin Lombardo
DORN Companies
Scott Luedke
Buehler Companies
Mashenka Lundberg
CoBank, ACB
Kevin Mackey
Epoch Concepts, LLC
Ryan Mallory
Flexential
Tim Maxwell
Karuna Care Services
*Brennen McMullin
QuickBox Fulfillment
Chad Moller
FCCS
Marty Moser
Sentinel Data Analytics
Simon Moss
Higgins & Associates, Inc.
Michael Myers
Distillery 291, Inc.
Seamus Nally
TurboTenant
John Nicholson
InTrack Radar Technologies, Inc.
Heather O'Mara
HOPE Online Learning Academy Co-Op
Abhishek Pakhira
Aureus Tech Systems, a Happiest Minds Company
Jim Petzel
CEND
Leann Pickard
Juris Digital
Caleb Polley
Cubby Beds
Justin Quinn
Focused On Machining
*Ryan Rasmussen
Motion and Flow Control Products
Mark Richards
Winged Keel Group
Michael Ringman
IBEX
Adam Roberts
Diversus Health
Josh Rosenberg
Clear Creek Mechanical
Joseph Sanders
Colorado UpLift
Dan Smink
RefractROI
John Snellings
PeerSource
Bryan Snyder
Block Solutions
Audra Spicer
Colorado State University Global
Rich Tabaka
Allied Resource Partners
Robert Tierney
ARES Scientific
*Lynn Tomasek
Brothers Plumbing, Heating & Electric
Myron Unruh
MINES and Associates
Max Vansluys
Dialed In
LoAn Vo
TransCrude LLC.
*Dustin White
Visa, Inc.
Thomas Wicke
Concorde Career College - Aurora
*Emily Wilcox
Epic Broadband Solutions
Boyd Williams
YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region
Darius Wise
Red Rocks Credit Union
Philip Zacharias
Expedited Service Partners
For more information visit https://www.titan100.biz/
Erica Vasquez
Titan CEO
+1 720-916-1161
ericav@titanceo.com
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