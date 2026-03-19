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2026 Colorado Titan 100 Honorees

Titan CEO and headline sponsor Wipfli are pleased to announce the 2026 Colorado Titan 100

Being a Titan is not just a title; it is a way of leading with courage, serving with integrity, & creating something that outlasts you. It is about lifting those around you & leaving a legacy.”
— Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Titan CEO and headline sponsor Wipfli proudly announce the 2026 Colorado Titan 100, a celebration of visionary leadership, relentless innovation, and the courage to build beyond boundaries.

The Titan 100 recognizes Colorado’s Top 100 CEOs and C-level executives, the region’s most accomplished leaders who have not only built extraordinary companies but have redefined what it means to lead. These Titans exemplify excellence through their vision, passion, and integrity, creating lasting impact across industries and communities.

Collectively, the 2026 Colorado Titan 100 honorees and their companies generate more than $20 billion in annual revenue and employ over 266,000 individuals across the region and beyond, with more than half exceeding $35 million in annual revenue.

“This year’s Titans represent more than success. They embody resilience, purpose, and transformation,” said Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO. “Being a Titan is not just a title; it is a mindset, a way of leading with courage, serving with integrity, and creating something that outlasts you. It is about lifting those around you and leaving a legacy that inspires others to rise. These leaders stand as proof that the future of business is driven by those who turn vision into lasting impact.”

Spanning industries from construction, manufacturing, finance, and technology to healthcare, education, and nonprofit leadership, this year’s Titan 100 honorees reflect the full diversity and strength of Colorado’s business community.

The 2026 Colorado Titan 100 Awards will be held on June 4th, 2026, at The National Western Center - LVC Arena. This elegant, cocktail-style awards event will unite 100 Titans of Industry for an unforgettable evening of inspiration, camaraderie, and connection. It is more than an event; it is a gathering of leaders who elevate one another and redefine excellence.

“On behalf of the entire team at Wipfli, we extend our heartfelt congratulations to the Titan 100 winners. It is a privilege to celebrate this remarkable group of leaders within Colorado's business community. We deeply value the enduring contributions each leader has made, and continues to make, in shaping significant organizations both locally and globally. Your innovation and creativity distinguish you, and the recognition as an industry Titan is truly well-earned,” says Pete Aden, Partner at Wipfli.

In addition to recognizing 100 Titans of Industry, Titan CEO will induct ten honorees into the prestigious Titan 100 Hall of Fame, a distinction reserved for leaders who have consistently demonstrated the highest standard of excellence over three consecutive years. Hall of Fame members are selected through a rigorous on-camera interview process that captures their authenticity, insight, and impact before a live judging committee.

The Titan 100 Hall of Fame represents a class of elite executives who have not only achieved business success but have inspired transformation in others, building organizations that uplift their people and communities.

Hall of Fame recipients are denoted with an asterisk (*) in the official Titan 100 publication.

Brent Adamczyk
Johns Lyng USA

Marilyn Akers Stansbury
Independent Electrical Contractors Rocky Mountain (IECRM)

Maddy Alcala
OrderMesh Inc.

Chance Allen
Terra CO2 Technology

Rebecca Arno
Prosperity Denver Fund

Jonathan Barnett
Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning

Damon Barry
Ballard Spahr LLP

Richard Bartolanzo
Bennett Thrasher

Kyle Beard
Key Klean

Andy Bell
Ace Handyman Services

Kim Bimestefer
State of Colorado, CO Dept of Health Care Policy & Financing

Breezy Bolden
YMCA of Metro Denver

Wes Bolsen
CitroTech

Jennifer Browne
Strive Health

Dr. Mordecai Ian Brownlee
Community College of Aurora

*Jim Buie
ValorC3 Data Centers

Alex Caravaggio
SWI Excavating

Bonnie Castle
Spatial Business Systems LLC

Courtney Caton
AVFX

Erik Clarke
Summit Management Advisory

Desiree Comiskey
Mountain Safe Exteriors, LLC

*Elycia Cook
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Colorado

Sarah Cullen
SideCar Public Relations

David Cuthbertson
Agile Space Industries

Julie DeGolier
Job Store Staffing

Patty Denny
Telluride Truffle Artisan Chocolate

Michael DeSantis
CFOx

Matt DeWolf
FRONTSTEPS

Marie Drake
The Drake Law Firm, PC

Danielle Dutton
Rocky Mountain Spice Company

Jordan Eads
Acclivity Capital

Geoff Eliason
SDR Ventures

*Jeff Englund
Larsen

*Kyle Ewing
TerraSlate Inc.

Dawn Fay
Wonderbound

Bob Forbes
Forbes Partners

Andrea Fryrear
AgileSherpas

Eric Gleason
A Precious Child

Carrie Gusmus
Aslan Home Lending Corporation

Peter Hantman
Tungsten Automation

Jim Harker
TCAG

Angela Healy
AvenueWest Global

Michael Hofer
Navajo Transitional Energy Company

Peter Horewitch
Common Knowledge Technology

Samantha Houchin
The Weather Changers Heating and Air Conditioning

*Todd Houghton
Homewatch CareGivers International

Charity Huff
January Spring

Courtney Hutchison
The MJ Companies

Aleta Jeffress
NTT Data

Sandy Jones
Colorado State University Global

Mehmet Kazgan
cliexa

Kenn Kelly
Never Settle™

Aneka Kerlin
Aneka Interiors Inc

Mike Kienast
Walters303 Pizzeria & Publik House

Michele King
Rhinotrax Construction

Christie Kramer-Codner
Epoch Concepts

Chelsea Krupa
Stepping Stone Support Center

Ceneé LaTulippe
5280 PMO

Eve Lieberman
Colorado Office of Economic Development & International Trade

Kevin Lombardo
DORN Companies

Scott Luedke
Buehler Companies

Mashenka Lundberg
CoBank, ACB

Kevin Mackey
Epoch Concepts, LLC

Ryan Mallory
Flexential

Tim Maxwell
Karuna Care Services

*Brennen McMullin
QuickBox Fulfillment

Chad Moller
FCCS

Marty Moser
Sentinel Data Analytics

Simon Moss
Higgins & Associates, Inc.

Michael Myers
Distillery 291, Inc.

Seamus Nally
TurboTenant

John Nicholson
InTrack Radar Technologies, Inc.

Heather O'Mara
HOPE Online Learning Academy Co-Op

Abhishek Pakhira
Aureus Tech Systems, a Happiest Minds Company

Jim Petzel
CEND

Leann Pickard
Juris Digital

Caleb Polley
Cubby Beds

Justin Quinn
Focused On Machining

*Ryan Rasmussen
Motion and Flow Control Products

Mark Richards
Winged Keel Group

Michael Ringman
IBEX

Adam Roberts
Diversus Health

Josh Rosenberg
Clear Creek Mechanical

Joseph Sanders
Colorado UpLift

Dan Smink
RefractROI

John Snellings
PeerSource

Bryan Snyder
Block Solutions

Audra Spicer
Colorado State University Global

Rich Tabaka
Allied Resource Partners

Robert Tierney
ARES Scientific

*Lynn Tomasek
Brothers Plumbing, Heating & Electric

Myron Unruh
MINES and Associates

Max Vansluys
Dialed In

LoAn Vo
TransCrude LLC.

*Dustin White
Visa, Inc.

Thomas Wicke
Concorde Career College - Aurora

*Emily Wilcox
Epic Broadband Solutions

Boyd Williams
YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region

Darius Wise
Red Rocks Credit Union

Philip Zacharias
Expedited Service Partners

For more information visit https://www.titan100.biz/

Erica Vasquez
Titan CEO
+1 720-916-1161
ericav@titanceo.com
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2026 Colorado Titan 100 Honorees

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