OnSong Continues Enhancing OnSong Charts to Simplify and Elevate Song Cover Performances

OnSong Charts provides musicians with access to over 1,000 chord charts for popular songs that are accurately hand-scribed and ready to perform!

OnSong Charts is an international service that provides performing musicians with 1,000+ hand-scribed, accurate chord charts optimized for OnSong 2026.

What’s most unique about OnSong Charts is that its content is hand-formatted by real musicians and able to be manipulated perfectly within our app to fit the preferences and needs of any musician.” — Dakota Kibler, Chief Marketing Officer

MECHANICSBURG, PA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- OnSong, developer of the music industry’s leading chord chart application OnSong 2026, released OnSong Charts in December 2025 as a solution for musicians who depend on chord charts to practice and perform popular songs. OnSong Charts is a service that includes over 1,000 chord charts (and growing) that have been accurately hand-scribed and formatted specifically to work seamlessly with the OnSong 2026 app, which allows for instant transposition, limitless customization and styling, and more.OnSong Charts is the first project of its kind to legally offer and include access to chord charts from well-known songs that are directly provided from publishers such as Hal Leonard, Alfred Music, and other licensors and have these charts completely optimized for the OnSong app. Over 5 years of tireless work and communication between OnSong and professional music publishers/distributors has culminated into an invaluable resource for all working-class musicians who perform popular cover songs across all genres.“This is truly a game changer for any musician who plays any well-known or Top 40 songs from the past 60+ years,” says Dakota Kibler, OnSong’s Chief Marketing Officer. “What’s most unique about OnSong Charts is that its content is hand-formatted by real musicians and able to be manipulated perfectly within our app to fit the wants and needs of any musician. Need to change keys because you can’t sing Don’t Stop Believin’ like Steve Perry? Do it instantly in one press. Want to highlight your chords or look at diagrams of how to play them because Brown Eyed Girl is a little more complicated than you thought? Simple, you’re just a tap away. OnSong Charts are edited by real musicians, for real musicians, to make your performances as easy, practical, and fulfilling as possible.”Most performing musicians know that creating their own custom chord charts can be time-consuming and monotonous, but they also realize that the alternative of finding chord charts online can be a luck of the draw scenario. Chords might be wrong or misplaced, lyrics could be inaccurate, or the charts themselves are incompatible with the viewer that you import them into. OnSong Charts remedies all of these issues by providing instant, clean, precise, and optimized chord charts that have their full potential unlocked once imported into OnSong 2026. OnSong Charts are designed to be "plug and play" with all of OnSong 2026's features such as instant transposition, formatting, autoscroll, metronome, and much more, meaning you can utilize any aspect of OnSong to all OnSong Charts immediately upon importing.Since being released, OnSong Charts has also recently become internationally available. Now accessible in 27 countries, with that number continuing to grow, OnSong Charts has branched outside the United States to countries like Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and many others. Additionally, the upcoming OnSong 2026.2 app update includes a song request feature that allows users to request songs and charts not currently in the OnSong Charts library to be scribed and made available to all OnSong Charts subscribers. It’s a smarter way to expand setlists, stay connected to what audiences want to hear, and keep everything organized all from one place.OnSong encourages both current and prospective OnSong users to visit onsongapp.com/charts to learn more about OnSong Charts and how to take advantage of this groundbreaking new service. You can also get started with OnSong and receive 50% off an OnSong membership today at onsongapp.com/+/onsong2026

How to Subscribe to and Utilize OnSong Charts:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.