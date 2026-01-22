OnSong Pushes the Boundaries of the Music Hardware Industry with the Reveal of the OnSong® AuxBox™

The OnSong AuxBox is unlike any other piece of musical hardware. Charge your device and control it hands-free, output video and audio, connect your instrument, and much more- all from one place!

Introducing the OnSong® AuxBox™, a revolutionary hardware solution for musicians that controls every aspect of a performance all from a single, compact hub.

(Connect) to flexible audio, video, and data I/O along with stomp-style switches that let you do it all handsfree... Clean up your act and futureproof your stage presence with the OnSong® AuxBox™” — Jason Kichline, Founder of OnSong & AuxBox Creator

MECHANICSBURG, PA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- OnSong, developer of the music industry's leading chord chart app OnSong 2026, has officially announced its new OnSong® AuxBox™ product. The AuxBox is a pioneering piece of hardware unlike any other product available on the market, acting as a one-stop media hub for any instruments and devices that are utilized in live performances.OnSong, a small mobile app company based in Mechanicsburg, PA, has been a major player in the music software industry for over 15 years. Established just 2 weeks after Steve Jobs announced the very first iPad, OnSong's app was one of the first 2,000 apps ever released on the Apple App Store and is one of the only ones of that group that is still available for download today. The AuxBox is OnSong's very first endeavor into hardware, and the goal is simple: provide a single solution and destination for media cables of all kinds to minimize clutter and maximize efficiency."Mobile devices like the Apple iPad give you immense power as a musician," says Jason Kichline, the founder of OnSong and the developer behind the AuxBox. "More than just a heads-up display for music, chord charts, and lyrics, they have become immeasurable music-making powerhouses. You can synthesize sound, simulate rare instruments, hone your tone, play backing tracks, run your stage lighting, output video and lyrics, and much more – all from one device. But integrating them into your setup has always been a challenge… until now. The OnSong AuxBox is the media hub that puts your ports where they belong… on the floor! One cable connects you to flexible audio, video, and data I/O along with stomp-style switches that let you do it all handsfree. It’s powered by 9V pedalboard power that also charges your device so you can play with confidence. Clean up your act and futureproof your stage presence with the OnSongAuxBox™."The OnSong AuxBox completely changes the game for musicians and performers of all kinds. Rather than requiring multiple pieces of hardware onstage or in the studio, like a direct box for your instrument, a port to charge your iPad or iPhone, an HDMI splitter, a page-turner foot pedal, and/or additional miscellaneous devices, the AuxBox combines all of these and more into one compact solution. Gone are the days of wondering which cable goes where and spending money and space on multiple, messy adaptors and interfaces. The AuxBox takes this problem and addresses it directly with a comprehensive, affordable, and innovative solution.The OnSong AuxBox is now available for preorder at onsongapp.com/auxbox , where you can also learn more about this new, innovate product. Additionally, prospective and interested buyers can receive a 40% discount on the AuxBox's MSRP now through May 1, 2026 using this link.If you've never used the OnSong 2026 app, you can also get started with 50% off an OnSong 2026 membership today at onsongapp.com/+/onsong2026

