OnSong Debuts OnSong Charts to Simplify and Enhance Song Cover Performances

OnSong Charts provides musicians with access to over 1,000 chord charts for popular songs that are accurately hand-scribed and ready to perform!

What’s most unique about OnSong Charts is that its content is hand-formatted by real musicians and able to be manipulated perfectly within our app to fit the preferences and needs of any musician.” — Dakota Kibler, Chief Marketing Officer

MECHANICSBURG, PA, UNITED STATES, December 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- OnSong, developer of the music industry’s leading chord chart application OnSong 2026, has released OnSong Charts as a solution for musicians who depend on chord charts to practice and perform popular songs. OnSong Charts is a service that includes over 1,000 chord charts (and growing) that have been accurately hand-scribed and formatted specifically to work seamlessly with the OnSong 2026 app, which allows for instant transposition, limitless customization and styling, and more.OnSong Charts is the first project of its kind to legally offer and include access to chord charts from well-known songs that are directly provided from publishers such as Hal Leonard, Alfred Music, and other licensors. Over 5 years of tireless work and communication between OnSong’s President and CEO, Jeremiah Grube, OnSong’s founder and CTO, Jason Kichline, and professional music publishers and distributors has culminated into an invaluable resource for all working-class musicians who perform popular cover songs across all genres.“This is truly a game changer for any musician who plays any well-known or Top 40 songs from the past 60+ years,” says Dakota Kibler, OnSong’s Chief Marketing Officer. “What’s most unique about OnSong Charts is that its content is hand-formatted by real musicians and able to be manipulated perfectly within our app to fit the wants and needs of any musician. Need to change keys because you can’t sing Don’t Stop Believin’ like Steve Perry? Do it instantly in one press. Want to highlight your chords or look at diagrams of how to play them because Brown Eyed Girl is a little more complicated than you thought? Simple, you’re just a tap away. OnSong Charts are edited by real musicians, for real musicians, to make your performances as easy, practical, and fulfilling as possible.”Most performing musicians know that finding chord charts online can be a luck of the draw scenario, where chords might be wrong or misplaced, lyrics could be inaccurate, or the charts themselves are incompatible with the viewer that you import them into. OnSong Charts remedies all of these issues and more by providing clean, precise, and optimized chord charts that have their full potential unlocked once imported into OnSong 2026.OnSong Charts represents a dynamic, state-of-the-art shift in resources that are available for cover band musicians and any performers who utilize chord charts in their productions. OnSong encourages both current and prospective users to visit onsongapp.com/charts to learn more about OnSong Charts, OnSong 2026, and how to take advantage of this groundbreaking new service.You can also get started with 50% off an OnSong 2026 membership today at onsongapp.com/+/onsong2026

Perform with Accurate Chord Charts Optimized for OnSong with OnSong Charts

