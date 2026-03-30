Wiley’s 'Design Your Good Life': Charles T. Lee Introduces a Practical Framework for Purpose, Execution, and Impact

Cover of Design Your Good LIfe

Wiley-published release introduces a structured system to help leaders design a meaningful life through clarity, action, and influence.

This book is about helping people build clarity, take action, and create real impact.” — Charles T. Lee

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Entrepreneur, advisor, and author Charles T. Lee announces the upcoming release of his new book, Design Your Good Life: The Framework for Discovering Your Purpose, Actualizing Your Vision, and Amplifying Your Impact. Published by Wiley, the book is available for pre-order today ahead of its official nationwide release on April 28, 2026.

In a self-help category often dominated by vague inspiration, Lee’s latest release delivers a structured, execution-focused system designed to help individuals move from ideas to measurable outcomes.

“Most people don’t lack ambition. They lack a system,” said Lee. “This book is about helping people build clarity, take action, and create real impact.”

The book introduces Lee’s three-part framework:

Spark — Discover purpose through curiosity and ideation.

Actualize — Translate vision into disciplined execution.

Influence — Create lasting impact through intentional contribution.

This framework provides readers with practical tools to move beyond passive self-discovery and toward intentional life design. Built for a new generation of leaders navigating rapid change, increasing complexity, and the growing influence of technology, the book emphasizes that while tools evolve, clarity, judgment, and execution remain essential.

Lee’s perspective is shaped by his work advising executives and organizations across industries, including global brands and high-growth companies. Through his advisory firm, Ideation, he has spent years helping leaders bridge the gap between strategy and implementation. Design Your Good Life distills this corporate-level strategy into a personal blueprint, making it an essential read for executives seeking clarity in complex environments, professionals who want to align their purpose with their vocation, and leaders responsible for driving team outcomes.

At its core, the book challenges a widely held assumption: that purpose is something to be found. Instead, Lee argues it is something to be built.

“Life is not something you wait to discover,” Lee said. “It’s something you design.”

Design Your Good Life expands on the execution-focused concepts introduced in Lee’s previous book, Good Idea. Now What?, connecting purpose, execution, and impact into a single, integrated roadmap.

Design Your Good Life officially launches on April 28, 2026, and is available for pre-order now through major retailers and online platforms.

About Charles T. Lee

Charles T. Lee is the Founder and CEO of Ideation, an advisory firm focused on helping leaders and organizations move from strategy to execution. He is a speaker and advisor on leadership, innovation, and strategic clarity, and has worked with multiple Fortune 500 companies.

"Design Your Good Life" Book Trailer

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