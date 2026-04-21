SAICI Launches CGENAI® in Competitive Intelligence Certification, Recognizes Jeff Korte as First Certified Professional

Jeff Korte, CGENAI® in Competitive Intelligence

New credential marks a significant step forward for competitive intelligence as AI reshapes how intelligence is produced, interpreted, and applied.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Society for Artificial Intelligence in Competitive Intelligence (SAICI) today announced the launch of its CGENAI® in Competitive Intelligence certification, a new professional credential created for practitioners working in a field being reshaped by artificial intelligence and rising expectations for faster, more strategic decision support.

The certification is designed to recognize validated capability in the emerging field of AI in competitive intelligence, including strategic analysis, AI-enabled intelligence workflows, and the ability to turn complex market and business signals into decision-ready insight. As organizations face faster-moving markets and a growing range of intelligent tools, SAICI created the credential to help define what professional readiness now looks like in AI in competitive intelligence.

SAICI recognizes Jeff Korte of Dell Technologies as the first professional to earn the CGENAI® in Competitive Intelligence certification. His achievement marks an important early milestone for the credential and offers one of the first visible examples of how leadership in competitive intelligence is evolving.

Korte, whose professional work centers on competitive intelligence and strategic analysis, reflects the kind of practitioner the field increasingly demands: one who can interpret change, assess competitive dynamics, and translate intelligence into meaningful strategic guidance. As the first professional to earn the certification, he sets an early benchmark for modern competitive intelligence leadership in an AI-shaped environment.

“Jeff’s achievement is significant not only because he is the first to earn the CGENAI® in Competitive Intelligence certification, but because he represents the kind of practitioner this moment demands,” says Jay Nakagawa, Co-Executive Director of SAICI. “He brings strategic discipline, curiosity, and a real commitment to applying AI in ways that strengthen competitive intelligence and decision-making. I’m proud to see him reach this milestone, and even more excited about what it will enable as we continue advancing the role of AI in competitive intelligence.”

“We created the CGENAI® in Competitive Intelligence certification because the profession is being reshaped by AI, and the field needs a more credible way to recognize modern capability,” says Nan Bulger, Co-Executive Director of SAICI. “Competitive intelligence leaders now need to do more than gather information –– they need to interpret complexity, work across new tools and workflows, and produce insight that drives action. Jeff Korte’s certification is an early signal of that new standard taking shape.”

For employers, the emergence of a credential like CGENAI® in Competitive Intelligence reflects a growing need for professionals who can translate AI-driven change into actionable competitive insight and strategic advantage. For practitioners, it offers a way to demonstrate readiness for a profession that is becoming more strategic, more technology-enabled, and more central to organizational decision-making.

“Earning this credential took real work, and I’m proud to have achieved it. More importantly, it’s only the beginning,” says Jeff Korte. “The next step is applying what I’ve learned at Dell as we continue building what we believe can become the world’s most advanced AI-driven competitive intelligence program, a transformation that is already underway. I’m also excited to contribute to the profession by helping others learn and grow in the field of AI in competitive intelligence.”

With the launch of CGENAI® in Competitive Intelligence, SAICI is establishing a credential built specifically for the realities of modern intelligence work: AI-transformed workflows, faster competitive shifts, and higher expectations for strategic relevance. Rather than treating AI as a peripheral add-on, SAICI’s approach reflects a profession being redefined around new tools, new demands, and a new standard of capability.

Professionals, employers, and industry leaders who want to help shape the future of competitive intelligence are invited to learn more about SAICI, explore certification pathways, and consider joining a growing professional community focused on standards, leadership, and practical excellence in the AI era. For practitioners who want to lead rather than react, this is a moment to become part of the field as its next standard is being defined.

About SAICI

The Society for Artificial Intelligence in Competitive Intelligence (SAICI) is a professional society dedicated to advancing the future of competitive intelligence through standards, certification, professional development, and community. SAICI serves professionals and organizations working to build stronger intelligence capability in an environment shaped by artificial intelligence and rising strategic demands. Through its certification and leadership initiatives, SAICI is helping define the professional standard for modern competitive intelligence.

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