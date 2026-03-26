The American Institute of Artificial Intelligence Announces Strategic Partnership with IT Impact Consulting

Abu Bakar, CEO of IT Impact Consulting meeting with Dr. Ali Naqvi, CEO of AIAI

AIAI Announces Strategic Partnership with IT Impact Consulting to Expand AI Education and Adoption Across Central and Southwest Asia

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Institute of Artificial Intelligence (AIAI), a leading artificial intelligence company focused on applied AI solutions and workforce development, today announced a strategic partnership with IT Impact Consulting, an international consulting and technology firm, to expand access to advanced artificial intelligence education, certification programs, and strategic advisory services across Central and Southwest Asia and the Middle East.

Through this collaboration, IT Impact Consulting will work with organizations across Pakistan, the Gulf region, and neighboring markets to introduce the American Institute of Artificial Intelligence's AI-focused programs, enabling professionals, institutions, and enterprises to build practical capabilities in artificial intelligence and participate in the rapidly evolving AI economy.

The partnership focuses on three core areas:

• Professional Education & Certification – Delivering structured AI learning pathways and credentialing programs for professionals and institutions

• Enterprise AI Strategy – Supporting organizations in understanding, adopting, and operationalizing AI technologies

• Regional Ecosystem Development – Expanding access to global AI knowledge frameworks, standards, and best practices

“This partnership represents an important step in extending high-quality AI education and strategic guidance to regions that are rapidly accelerating their investment in artificial intelligence,” said Nurullah Naqvi, CTO at AIAI. “By working with strong regional partners, we can ensure that organizations and professionals have access to the tools, knowledge, and frameworks needed to succeed in the AI era.”

IT Impact Consulting, a U.S.-based company, brings deep regional expertise and established relationships across public- and private-sector organizations, positioning the partnership to support a wide range of AI initiatives, from workforce upskilling to enterprise transformation.

“We are proud to partner with AIAI to bring globally aligned AI programs and strategic capabilities to various underserved regions,” said Abu Bakar, CEO at IT Impact Consulting. “This collaboration will help organizations and professionals build the skills and strategies required to compete in an AI-driven future.”

The partnership will begin rolling out initiatives immediately, with programs and engagements launching across multiple countries in the coming months.

About American Institute of Artificial Intelligence (https://americanai.org)

The American Institute of Artificial Intelligence is an artificial intelligence company focused on delivering applied AI solutions, education, and strategic capabilities to organizations worldwide. The company works with enterprises, institutions, and professionals to accelerate AI adoption, build workforce capability, and enable real-world impact.

About IT Impact Consulting (https://itimpactconsulting.us)

IT Impact Consulting is a U.S.-based consulting and technology firm supporting organizations across the Middle East, Central and Southwest Asia, and the United States with digital transformation, technology strategy, and innovation initiatives.

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