SAICI Homepage

The Society for AI in Competitive Intelligence today announced its official launch on ShareMax, unveiling the AI Competitive Intelligence (AI CI) professional.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Society for AI in Competitive Intelligence (SAICI) today announced its official launch on ShareMax, the AI society engine, unveiling a new kind of professional: the AI Competitive Intelligence (AI CI) professional. SAICI is not an upgrade to yesterday’s competitive intelligence roles – it is the birth of a new field and a new professional identity built for an era in which algorithms, agents, and AI-native systems shape markets, industries, and security environments in real time.

Operating at the intersection of corporate strategy and national security, SAICI equips professionals to design and execute AI-native Competitive Intelligence (AICI) strategies – from architecting intelligent CI pipelines to deploying autonomous agents that monitor, simulate, and influence complex competitive environments. These are practitioners who don’t just “track competitors”; they engineer advantage in a world defined by machine cognition.

“Competitive intelligence can no longer be confined to static reports and backward-looking analysis,” said Nan Bulger, Co-Executive Director of SAICI. “AI has changed the tempo of competition. SAICI exists to forge professionals who can operate at that tempo – integrating human judgment with AI-native capabilities to anticipate moves, shape the field, and protect what matters most to their organizations and nations.”

SAICI runs on ShareMax, an AI-native society engine that turns a professional community into a living, learning system. ShareMax powers SAICI’s knowledge pods – modular, AI-driven hubs that organize people, content, and intelligent agents around specific domains, industries, or missions.

A Full-Spectrum Digital Society for AI CI Professionals

SAICI offers a full digital society footprint designed to support the entire lifecycle of the AI CI professional, including:

• Advanced Trainings & Learning Paths – Programs focused on AI-native CI methods, agentic architectures, signals, and strategy.

• Certification & Credentialing – A rigorous pathway that validates AI CI expertise and signals readiness to operate at the front line of algorithmic competition.

• Network Building & Peer Exchange – Curated connections and working groups that bring together practitioners from business, government, and national security communities.

• Research Collaboration & Knowledge Creation – Members can create, publish, and collaborate on intelligence models, analyses, and agent-driven workflows, advancing a living body of AICI knowledge.

• Career Planning & Professional Roadmaps – Structured guidance for becoming, growing, and being recognized as an AI CI professional.

• Advocacy & Thought Leadership – A platform for shaping how organizations, industries, and governments understand and adopt AI-native CI.

• AI-Native Capabilities – Access to AI-driven tools, agents, and dashboards embedded directly into the society experience via ShareMax.

In a world where advantage can shift in days, not years, SAICI positions its members not as observers of change, but as those who define it.

“The organizations that thrive in the coming decade will be the ones whose intelligence functions think in AI-first terms,” said Jay Nakagawa, Co-Executive Director of SAICI. “SAICI is where those professionals are formed. We are building a community of practitioners who can translate AI, data, and signals into real strategic leverage – whether that’s securing a market, defending a mission, or shaping a landscape before others even see it coming.”

A New Standard for Competitive Intelligence

SAICI is built for professionals who understand that traditional CI alone is no longer enough. Members learn to:

• Architect AI-native CI systems rather than patch AI onto legacy workflows

• Move from static reporting to continuous sensing, simulation, and response

• Work fluently across commercial and national security theaters, where competitive and adversarial dynamics increasingly overlap

• Use AI agents not just to summarize information, but to explore scenarios, stress-test strategies, and illuminate blind spots

By joining SAICI, professionals step into a role that is both strategic and consequential – protecting their organizations from being blindsided, securing their position in rapidly evolving ecosystems, and earning recognition as early leaders in a defining new field.

About SAICI

The Society for AI in Competitive Intelligence (SAICI) is a global society dedicated to advancing AI-native Competitive Intelligence for both corporate and national security missions. SAICI brings together practitioners, leaders, and innovators who design and implement AI-powered CI strategies that anticipate threats, seize opportunities, and shape the future of competition.

For membership, programs, and more information, visit SAICI.ai.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.