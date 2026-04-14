Paving operations to begin on US 16 scenic byway

BUFFALO, WY – The Wyoming Department of Transportation and its contractor, McGarvin Moberly, will begin setting up traffic control on US 16 west of Buffalo the week of April 20.

Twelve miles of the Bighorn Mountain scenic byway are scheduled for a mill and overlay between mile markers 68 and 80. WYDOT’s contractor will begin removing and replacing the subgrade of five frost heave locations. Once these frost heaves are complete, paving operations will be performed, which includes a chip seal.

Motorists will encounter isolated flagging operations with lane closures and a pilot car, reduced speed limits, and heavy truck traffic throughout the work zone. Expect delays.

This project has a completion date of September 30, 2027.



WYDOT will begin milling operations near mile marker 68 of US 16 west of Buffalo. Several frost heave locations will be repaired before paving. (WYDOT Photo).