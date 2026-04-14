WYDOT awarded competitive USDOT bridge grant for I-90 work

SHERIDAN, WY – The Wyoming Department of Transportation was recently awarded an $8.45 million Competitive Highway Bridge Program discretionary grant from the US Department of Transportation for bridge work on Interstate 90.

The grant allows WYDOT to complete the design and construction of three bridges along I-90, including westbound and eastbound bridges east of Ranchester (mile marker 11.86) and a bridge that intersects with I-90 and WYO 345 (Mead Creek Rd) at mile marker 33.6.

All three bridges will be replaced, ensuring safety and longevity while also supporting highway mobility, especially freight mobility, along the corridor.

Using standard designs and bundling construction to save on design and mobilization costs will also increase project efficiency and scheduling, so the traveling public will benefit from the upgraded infrastructure sooner, especially as traffic demand continues to grow in the area.

“I want to sincerely thank our Congressional delegation for their ongoing support for not just this project but for Wyoming’s transportation and infrastructure as a whole,” said Director Darin Westby.

WYDOT will begin a multi-year design phase for the new bridges, after which construction will begin. The anticipated completion date is January 2030.

WYDOT applied for the grant in August 2025. The total project cost, including state match, is $10.43 million.

Two bridges located on I-90 east of the Ranchester exit will be replaced with funds received from the USDOT Competitive Highway Bridge Program grant. (WYDOT Photo)