Matilda Cloud and Quantiphi Collaborate to Accelerate Cloud Discovery, Assessment, Migration Initiatives

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Matilda Cloud and Quantiphi collaborate to accelerate cloud discovery, assessment, and migration, helping organizations achieve production-ready ROI.

By combining our platform’s capabilities with Quantiphi’s specialized cloud engineering expertise, we are giving enterprises a clear, actionable path to drive their cloud strategies forward.” — Viren Balar, Matilda Cloud Chief Revenue & Growth Officer

RICHARDSON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Matilda Cloud, a leader in AI-driven cloud migration and optimization software, today announced its collaboration with Quantiphi, an AI-first digital engineering company, enabling organizations to accelerate cloud discovery, assessment and migration initiatives across complex IT environments.

This collaboration combines Matilda Cloud’s automated discovery and assessment capabilities with Quantiphi’s next-generation data, AI and cloud engineering expertise to help organizations move beyond AI experimentation and achieve production-ready ROI. This will enable enterprises to quickly understand their existing environments, identify modernization opportunities and execute cloud migrations with greater precision and confidence.

“The technical synergy here is fantastic. Matilda Cloud automates the heavy lifting of environment analysis, which acts as a force multiplier for Quantiphi’s advanced AI and data engineering teams,” Matilda Cloud Chief Technical Officer Rajesh Reddy said. “It’s a powerful combination that seamlessly translates comprehensive environment insights into actionable migration operations.”

“Today’s cloud programs are about building modern data and AI platforms that support innovation at scale,” Quantiphi AWS Global Leader Jim Keller said. “Through Matilda Cloud’s extensive migration assessment and tooling capabilities and Quantiphi’s AWS-powered data, AI and cloud solutions, we are automating cloud discovery, migration assessments and key migration processes to drive successful business transformation for our customers.”

The collaboration supports a wide range of Agentic AI-powered transformation initiatives, including cloud-to-cloud migrations, modernization of data platforms and databases and VMware migration strategies. These capabilities reduce uncertainty for organizations early in cloud programs and move forward with actionable plans grounded in a real data environment.

“Successful cloud transformation requires eliminating uncertainty early in the process,” Matilda Cloud Chief Revenue and Growth Officer Viren Balar said. “By combining our platform’s capabilities with Quantiphi’s specialized cloud engineering expertise, we are giving enterprises a clear, actionable path to drive their cloud strategies forward.”

Matilda Cloud and Quantiphi are working together to support organizations across both commercial enterprises and public sector organizations, where large and complex environments often require deeper discovery and assessment before modernization initiatives begin.

About Matilda Cloud

Matilda Cloud provides an AI-powered platform that supports cloud discovery, assessment, migration, modernization, and ongoing cloud operations. Designed for enterprises and service partners, the platform helps teams move from understanding complex environments to executing change with greater speed, control, and confidence. By combining application-centric discovery, executable planning, and policy-driven operations in a single platform, Matilda Cloud enables organizations to reduce risk, improve governance, and support long-term cloud initiatives across hybrid and multi-cloud environments. Learn more at www.matildacloud.com.

About Quantiphi

Quantiphi is an award-winning AI-first digital engineering company driven by the desire to reimagine and realize transformational opportunities at the heart of business. Since its inception in 2013, Quantiphi has solved the toughest and most complex business problems by combining deep industry experience, disciplined cloud and data engineering practices, and cutting-edge artificial intelligence research to achieve accelerated and quantifiable business results. Learn more at Quantiphi.com and follow us on Linkedin, X, formerly Twitter and Instagram.

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