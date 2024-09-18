Matilda Cloud Joins AWS Migration Acceleration Program for VMware Workloads

Matilda Cloud Logo

Matilda Cloud joins AWS MAP for VMware workloads, offering AI-powered tools at no cost to AWS Partners to accelerate migrations.

RICHARDSON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Matilda Cloud, a leader in cloud migration and optimization software, is proud to announce its inclusion in the AWS Migration Acceleration Program (MAP) for VMware workloads. As an AWS-certified migration ISV partner, Matilda Cloud offers AI-powered software tools—RAPID Assessment, Matilda Discover, Matilda Migrate and Matilda Optimize—designed to simplify and automate the migration of VMware-based workloads to AWS.

Matilda Cloud's tools provide unique advantages, including up to 85% automated discovery, seamless integration with AWS Migration Hub, and comprehensive assessments that map dependencies, configurations, and resource utilization. These capabilities allow enterprises to achieve up to 10x faster cloud migrations at half the cost, ensuring optimal performance and compliance post-migration.

Inclusion in AWS's MAP program underscores Matilda Cloud's expertise in helping enterprises accelerate their cloud journeys, reduce costs, and mitigate risks. Through the program, AWS will cover the cost of licenses for Matilda Cloud software for migration competency partners, providing a valuable opportunity for service partners to enhance their migration capabilities without additional investment.

“We’re excited to partner with AWS in their Migration Acceleration Program,” said Suresh Cheruku, CEO of Matilda Cloud. “This collaboration not only highlights the strength of our solutions but also reinforces our commitment to supporting enterprises in achieving seamless, secure, and cost-effective cloud migrations.”

AWS has also featured Matilda Cloud in a recent blog on VMware migrations, demonstrating how our solutions streamline the migration process and optimize deployments on AWS.

Service partners with AWS migration competency are encouraged to reach out to Matilda Cloud to take immediate advantage of the program and leverage our tools for their migration projects.

To learn more about how Matilda Cloud's inclusion in the AWS Migration Acceleration Program can benefit your organization, read the AWS blog here or visit Matilda Cloud's AWS Marketplace page.

About Matilda Cloud

Matilda Cloud, based in Dallas, TX, develops software to automate cloud and IT operations. Our AI-powered real-time assessment leads the industry, enabling full automation for migration, modernization, and optimization.

We deliver transformative cloud solutions to drive growth and efficiency. Our tools reduce costs, boost performance, enhance scalability, minimize downtime, and ensure compliance. We serve customers across industries, including many satisfied Fortune 500 clients.

