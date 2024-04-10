Matilda Cloud Earns AI Recognition, Achieves Azure Solutions Partner Status in Microsoft AI Cloud Partner Program

Matilda Cloud Logo

Matilda Cloud announces status as Solutions Partner in the inaugural Microsoft AI Cloud Partner Program, showcasing commitment to excellence in AI technologies

Together with Microsoft Azure, we're committed to delivering transformative cloud solutions that foster operational excellence and spur growth for our service partners and clients.” — Suresh Cheruku, CEO

DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, April 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Matilda Cloud is proud to announce its recent recognition as a Solutions Partner in the Microsoft AI Cloud Partner Program. This distinguished achievement marks Matilda Cloud as one of the inaugural Microsoft partners to secure this designation, showcasing our commitment to excellence and innovation in cloud and AI technologies.

Nicole Dezen, Chief Partner Officer and Corporate Vice President, Global Partner Solutions at Microsoft Corporation, commended Matilda Cloud for its dedication to driving customer success through deep industry expertise and robust technological capabilities. "The Solutions Partner designation demonstrates [Matilda Cloud]'s technical capabilities, experience, and ability to deliver successful customer outcomes aligned to the Microsoft Cloud," Dezen stated in an official letter of congratulations to the company.

As a Solutions Partner for Data & AI and Digital & App Innovation (Azure), Matilda Cloud is at the forefront of transforming cloud journeys for organizations worldwide. This partnership underscores our mission to empower enterprises with agile, secure cloud solutions engineered for transformational business value, leveraging advanced AI technologies.

"We're thrilled to be recognized as a Microsoft Azure Solutions Partner," said Suresh Cheruku, CEO of Matilda Cloud. "This accolade affirms our AI expertise, propelling us to redefine cloud innovation. Together with Microsoft Azure, we're committed to delivering transformative cloud solutions that foster operational excellence and spur growth for our service partners and clients."

This partnership recognizes Matilda Cloud’s powerful suite of cloud solutions, including Matilda Discover, Matilda Migrate, RAPID Assessment, and Matilda Optimize. Along with Microsoft Azure's industry leading platform, Matilda Cloud opens new avenues for innovation, delivering efficient and secure cloud operations serving needs of businesses around the world.

Matilda Cloud is dedicated to helping enterprises fully exploit cloud technologies, optimizing operations for unparalleled efficiency and value creation. With the support of Microsoft Azure, Matilda Cloud is poised to accelerate its mission, transforming cloud infrastructure into a dynamic, efficient, and growth-oriented asset.

About Matilda Cloud:

Matilda Cloud is at the forefront of revolutionizing the IT and Cloud Ops landscape. Headquartered in Dallas, TX, we specialize in creating agile and secure cloud solutions, engineered for transformational business value. Leveraging AI and automation, our mission is to accelerate enterprises toward a future of low-friction, high-value cloud operations.

For more information, visit www.matildacloud.com.