House Resolution 477 Printer's Number 3164

PENNSYLVANIA, April 13 - Sponsors McANDREW, HARKINS, SANCHEZ, PROKOPIAK, NEILSON, MULLINS, BENHAM, CONKLIN, ABNEY, KINKEAD, DOUGHERTY, CERRATO, KEPHART, OWLETT, RIVERA, STEELE, KLUNK, MOUL, PASHINSKI, MALAGARI

Short Title A Resolution designating the month of May 2026 as "Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania.

Memo Subject Designating May 2026 as Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month

Generated 04/14/2026 09:36 AM

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