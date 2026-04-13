House Resolution 477 Printer's Number 3164
PENNSYLVANIA, April 13 - Sponsors
McANDREW, HARKINS, SANCHEZ, PROKOPIAK, NEILSON, MULLINS, BENHAM, CONKLIN, ABNEY, KINKEAD, DOUGHERTY, CERRATO, KEPHART, OWLETT, RIVERA, STEELE, KLUNK, MOUL, PASHINSKI, MALAGARI
Short Title
A Resolution designating the month of May 2026 as "Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania.
Memo Subject
Designating May 2026 as Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month
Generated 04/14/2026 09:36 AM
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