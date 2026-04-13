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House Bill 1964 Printer's Number 2471

PENNSYLVANIA, April 13 - Sponsors

BURGOS, BOROWSKI, SAPPEY, HANBIDGE, KRUEGER, KAZEEM, O'MARA, GUZMAN, McNEILL, HILL-EVANS, PROBST, MAYES, HOHENSTEIN, DONAHUE, STEELE, K. HARRIS, FREEMAN, HADDOCK, GREEN, CIRESI, PARKER, GILLEN, RUSNOCK, OTTEN, LAWRENCE, SCOTT

Short Title

An Act providing for a moratorium on the privatization of public water and wastewater systems; establishing the Water Utility Reform Working Group; and making a repeal relating to valuation of acquired water and wastewater systems.

Memo Subject

Standing Up for Rate Payers - Restoring Fairness and Accountability in How Our Public Water Systems are Managed.

Generated 04/14/2026 09:36 AM

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House Bill 1964 Printer's Number 2471

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