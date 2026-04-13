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House Bill 980 Printer's Number 2422

PENNSYLVANIA, April 13 - Sponsors

VENKAT, KUZMA, GIRAL, WAXMAN, HILL-EVANS, MADDEN, MALAGARI, SANCHEZ, K. HARRIS, McNEILL, CIRESI, MUNROE, SMITH-WADE-EL, MADSEN

Short Title

An Act amending the act of September 27, 1961 (P.L.1700, No.699), known as the Pharmacy Act, further providing for State Board of Pharmacy.

Memo Subject

Updating the Membership of the State Board of Pharmacy

Generated 04/14/2026 09:36 AM

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House Bill 980 Printer's Number 2422

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