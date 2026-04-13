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House Bill 1905 Printer's Number 3033

PENNSYLVANIA, April 13 - Sponsors

FRANKEL, N. NELSON, BENHAM, HILL-EVANS, WAXMAN, PIELLI, HOHENSTEIN, DONAHUE, PROBST, RIVERA, BOYD, MALAGARI, SANCHEZ, HADDOCK, BOROWSKI, SHUSTERMAN, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, SCHLOSSBERG, INGLIS, TAKAC, ABNEY, HANBIDGE, STEELE, GUENST, K. HARRIS, MADDEN, BRENNAN, DALEY, SALISBURY

Short Title

An Act amending Titles 18 (Crimes and Offenses) and 42 (Judiciary and Judicial Procedure) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in assault, further providing for the offense of ethnic intimidation; and, in particular rights and immunities, further prohibiting civil rights violations.

Generated 04/14/2026 09:36 AM

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House Bill 1905 Printer's Number 3033

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