House Bill 1905 Printer's Number 3033

PENNSYLVANIA, April 13 - Sponsors FRANKEL, N. NELSON, BENHAM, HILL-EVANS, WAXMAN, PIELLI, HOHENSTEIN, DONAHUE, PROBST, RIVERA, BOYD, MALAGARI, SANCHEZ, HADDOCK, BOROWSKI, SHUSTERMAN, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, SCHLOSSBERG, INGLIS, TAKAC, ABNEY, HANBIDGE, STEELE, GUENST, K. HARRIS, MADDEN, BRENNAN, DALEY, SALISBURY

Short Title An Act amending Titles 18 (Crimes and Offenses) and 42 (Judiciary and Judicial Procedure) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in assault, further providing for the offense of ethnic intimidation; and, in particular rights and immunities, further prohibiting civil rights violations.

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