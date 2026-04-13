House Resolution 410 Printer's Number 2824

PENNSYLVANIA, April 13 - Sponsors MATZIE, NEILSON, MAYES, HILL-EVANS, CONKLIN, FREEMAN, WAXMAN, RIVERA, GUZMAN, SANCHEZ, HANBIDGE, HOHENSTEIN, GREINER, JAMES, MENTZER, BELLMON, GALLAGHER, ZIMMERMAN, CURRY, CIRESI, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ

Short Title A Resolution recognizing May 9, 2026, as "National Train Day" in Pennsylvania.

Memo Subject Resolution: Recognizing May 9, 2026, as "National Train Day" in Pennsylvania

Generated 04/14/2026 09:36 AM

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