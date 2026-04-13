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House Bill 1902 Printer's Number 3032

PENNSYLVANIA, April 13 - Sponsors

FRANKEL, N. NELSON, BENHAM, HILL-EVANS, WAXMAN, PIELLI, HOHENSTEIN, DONAHUE, PROBST, RIVERA, MALAGARI, SANCHEZ, HADDOCK, BOROWSKI, SHUSTERMAN, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, SCHLOSSBERG, INGLIS, TAKAC, HANBIDGE, STEELE, MADDEN, BRENNAN, ABNEY, DALEY

Short Title

An Act amending Titles 18 (Crimes and Offenses), 42 (Judiciary and Judicial Procedure) and 53 (Municipalities Generally) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in assault, further providing for the offense of ethnic intimidation; in particular rights and immunities, further providing for civil rights violations; and, in employees, further providing for definitions and providing for annual officer training on hate-based intimidation.

Generated 04/14/2026 09:35 AM

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House Bill 1902 Printer's Number 3032

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