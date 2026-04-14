Scrape.do Launches New SERP API With Full Google Search Coverage, Including AI Overviews and AI Mode

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New solution helps businesses track the complete modern SERP with industry-leading speed and pricing

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Scrape.do today announced the launch of its new SERP API, giving businesses access to the full range of data in Google Search results, including AI Overviews, AI Mode, organic listings, paid results, videos, forums, discussions, featured answers, and more. This launch expands Scrape.do’s product suite for teams needing more complete and reliable search intelligence in an AI-shaped search environment.As Google Search evolves beyond traditional blue links, businesses face a more complex search landscape where visibility is shaped not only by organic rankings but also by AI-generated summaries, paid placements, and rich search features. Scrape.do’s new SERP API helps brands, agencies, and data teams monitor this broader reality by capturing the full structure of the search results page instead of limiting analysis to standard organic results.A key focus of the launch is coverage of AI Overviews. AI-generated search experiences are changing how users discover information and how brands appear in results. The API enables businesses to track content, links, and brand mentions in AI Overviews and compare their visibility against competitors. According to the company, this gives users a more actionable way to understand how search is changing and where their brand appears across the SERP.“Search has changed dramatically with the rise of AI-generated results, but most SERP tools still give businesses only a partial view,” said Batuhan Ozyon, CEO of Scrape.do. “We built our new SERP API to capture the full reality of modern Google Search, from organic and paid results to videos, discussions, featured answers, and AI Overviews. Our goal was to set a new standard for completeness, speed, and cost-efficiency so teams can monitor search visibility with the depth the market now demands.”Scrape.do said the new SERP API delivers an average response time of 1.73 seconds and costs $1.16 per 1,000 queries, making it a high-performance, cost-efficient solution for users running search data workflows at scale. The launch also reflects the company’s focus on building reliable scraping infrastructure that helps customers collect public web data without being blocked. In its client materials, Scrape.do highlights its web scraping API, anti-bot bypass capabilities, and support for scalable data extraction for agencies, startups, and enterprise data teams.“AI Overviews have fundamentally changed how brands appear and compete in search,” said Selman Gokce, Head of Marketing at Scrape.do. “We focused heavily on giving users reliable access to the content, citations, and links that show up in these results, so they can track their own presence and benchmark competitors more accurately. This launch brings together deep SEO experience and practical data infrastructure to help businesses understand what is actually happening on the SERP.”More information about the new product is available at https://scrape.do/products/ready-api/google-search-scraper/ About Scrape.doScrape.do is an all-in-one scraping toolkit operated by PACKEND, LLC, designed to help businesses scale web scraping and public web data collection without getting blocked. The company provides tools for reliable, high-volume data extraction and highlights its anti-bot bypass capabilities as a key differentiator in helping users access public web data at scale.

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