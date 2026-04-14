Five Sigma Upgrades Its Claims Analytics With Native Embedded Reporting, Eliminating the Need for External BI Tools

New native analytics experience, powered by Metabase, delivers real-time insights, expanded self-service reporting, and freedom from external BI tools.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Five Sigma , the AI-native claims management insurtech and company behind Clive™ , the multi-agent AI claims expert, today announced a significant enhancement to its reporting and analytics capabilities with the introduction of a native embedded analytics layer within its cloud-based claims management platform. Powered by Metabase, the upgraded experience provides customers with real-time operational and financial data directly within the platform, eliminating the need for external business intelligence tools.Insurers have historically had to export data to standalone tools like Tableau or Power BI, creating version control issues and delayed reporting cycles. Five Sigma’s release introduces a fully integrated analytics experience where dashboards, data exploration, and report generation are built into the core product. By embedding analytics natively, Five Sigma eliminates the need for disconnected reporting systems and enables faster, more consistent access to claims data.Business users can explore data through a visual query builder, while advanced users can leverage SQL for deeper analysis. Access is governed by platform permissions, ensuring secure, role-based visibility across organizations.Five Sigma also introduced a custom report generation framework that allows users to create structured reports using Excel or CSV templates populated with live data. For Lloyd's market participants and MGAs, the platform natively supports Bordereaux report generation — a historically error-prone process, heavily based on customer code — with templates driven by real-time claims data. Reports can be generated on demand or scheduled for automated delivery, and the platform's support for historical, as-of-date reporting enables users to analyze data at any specific point in time.“Until now, most carriers, MGAs, and TPAs, relied on a patchwork of BI tools, spreadsheet exports, and manual reporting workflows sitting outside their claims system,” said Michael Krikheli, Co-founder & CTO at Five Sigma. “By embedding analytics natively into the platform, we're giving our customers a single source of truth for their claims data - without the overhead of maintaining a separate analytics stack.”"Nobody wants to export a CSV or open another tool to find out what's happening in their claims. Five Sigma could have built analytics from scratch. Instead, they embedded Metabase — customers get direct access to their data without leaving the platform, and Five Sigma can focus engineering resources on improving their core product." — Sameer Al-Sakran, CEO and Founder at Metabase.”About Five SigmaFive Sigma is a leading insurtech company providing AI-native claims management technology to P&C insurers, MGAs, TPAs, and reinsurers. Clive™, Five Sigma’s award-winning Multi-Agent AI Claims Expert, acts as an AI adjuster that works on any existing claims management system, or runs natively within Five Sigma’s proprietary, SaaS Claims Management System (CMS). Clive brings intelligence and automation to every stage of the claims process - automating routine tasks, dynamically planning claim handling, and advancing claims according to the insurer’s standard operating procedures (SOPs). Five Sigma’s customers report immediate and measurable cost savings, productivity gains, faster cycle time, improved accuracy, and a better experience for policyholders. For more information, visit fivesigmalabs.com About MetabaseMetabase brings elegant, easy-to-use open source analytics to teams of all sizes. Anyone can explore and visualize data using natural language, the visual query builder, or SQL. Share insights and reporting in interactive dashboards or notebook-like documents to tell stories with data. Data teams can build a curated semantic layer directly in their BI tool — giving both humans and agents reliable, consistent context for every query. Learn more at metabase.com

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