Five Sigma Puts Workflow Automation in the Hands of Claims Teams. No IT Required.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Five Sigma , the AI-native claims management insurtech and company behind Clive™ , the insurance industry’s first multi-agent AI claims expert, today launched embedded workflow automation powered by n8n. Claims operations teams can now build, deploy, and manage automations directly inside Five Sigma, without writing code, raising an IT ticket, or waiting on a vendor.For the first time, the people who know claims operations best are also the ones who control how it runs. Other platforms require IT or professional services to configure and maintain automations. Five Sigma and n8n put that power directly in the hands of the claims team.Solving the Last Mile of Insurance AIWhen AI surfaces a fraud flag or a coverage concern, an adjuster still has to act on it manually: opening screens, copying data, sending emails, updating statuses. That manual handoff is where significant productivity gains get left on the table.Five Sigma's Clive™ Multi-Agent AI Claims Expert already automates the high-stakes core: claim intake and triage, coverage verification, reserve setting, and payment processing. The n8n integration targets the "operational long tail" - the hundreds of small, recurring tasks too specific for IT projects but too costly to leave manual.Michael Krikheli, CTO at Five Sigma, said, "The insurance industry has long operated on systems of record. Five Sigma changed that by becoming a system of action and embedding state-of-the-art AI directly into operational workflows. With the addition of n8n, we are taking that commitment even further, enabling intelligent automation at scale and allowing insurers to execute faster, smarter, and with greater precision.The Impact Is Immediate and MeasurableOne workflow automation saving three minutes per claim, across a team processing 500 claims per day, recovers 25+ hours of capacity daily. That’s equivalent to more than three full-time employees. As teams build additional workflows, the savings compound.Claims teams can now automate highly specific, repetitive tasks such as sending status emails when a claim changes stage, populating regulatory forms, and pushing summaries to external partner portals, all through a visual, no-code builder with access to 500+ external app connectors.About Five SigmaFive Sigma is a leading insurtech company providing AI-native claims management technology to P&C insurers, MGAs, TPAs, and reinsurers. Clive™, Five Sigma’s award-winning Multi-Agent AI Claims Expert, acts as an AI adjuster that works on any existing claims management system, or runs natively within Five Sigma’s proprietary, SaaS Claims Management System (CMS). Clive brings intelligence and automation to every stage of the claims process - automating routine tasks, dynamically planning claim handling, and advancing claims according to the insurer’s standard operating procedures (SOPs). Five Sigma’s customers report immediate and measurable cost savings, productivity gains, faster cycle time, improved accuracy, and a better experience for policyholders. For more information, visit fivesigmalabs.com.

