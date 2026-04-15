Huwise Powers Data Midsouth, A New Open Data Hub Connecting Partners Across the Memphis Region

Huwise logo Image showing data from the Data Midsouth portal Franck Carassus, CSO and Co-Founder, Huwise

New data initiative from Innovate Memphis increases equitable access to trusted regional data for governments, non-profits, researchers, and residents.

To democratize data it must be available in ways that everyone can understand, and use. The Data Midsouth marketplace is built around this user-centric vision, empowering communities to drive change” — Franck Carassus, CSO and co-founder of Huwise

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Huwise, the leading provider of data product marketplace solutions, today announced its technology now powers Data Midsouth, a new open data initiative from Innovate Memphis that increases equitable access to trusted regional data for governments, nonprofits, researchers, and residents.

Data Midsouth serves as a central, user-friendly destination for exploring data assets from across Memphis and Shelby County. The platform connects information from partners including the City of Memphis, Shelby County Health Department, Shelby County 911, the U.S. Census Bureau, and others—making demographic, health, economic, and community indicators easily accessible to anyone. By bringing together previously siloed information, the hub helps partners identify trends, target resources, and measure progress on key community priorities such as health, safety, and economic mobility.

Built on Huwise’s data product marketplace technology, the self-service platform enables users of all skill levels to search, visualize, and download data in multiple formats—through interactive maps, dashboards, or APIs. For Innovate Memphis, Huwise’s low-code solution allows the nonprofit to manage and expand the system efficiently with a small team while continuing to grow its online offerings.

“The Data Midsouth platform is an example of how collaborative data sharing can strengthen civic ecosystems,” said Kira Morin, Director of Data Midsouth at Innovate Memphis. “By bringing together data from multiple partners in a single, trusted place, and making it available in intuitive ways, we aim to democratize data use as well as support organizations looking to share their data effectively with the community. Huwise’s easy-to-use solution is central to delivering on our vision for Data Midsouth.”

To ensure the site meets community needs, Innovate Memphis engaged users throughout development, running workshops, usability testing, and a civic hackathon to explore how open data can help address key local challenges.

“Providing seamless access to trustworthy data products and assets is central to driving real change,” said Franck Carassus, CSO and co-founder of Huwise. “However, to truly democratize data it must be available in ways that everyone can understand, use, and benefit from. The Data Midsouth marketplace is built around this user-centric vision, empowering communities with data to inform meaningful local and regional change.”

The Data Midsouth platform is now live at https://www.datamidsouth.org/

About Innovate Memphis

Innovate Memphis is a nonprofit civic innovation organization that builds partnerships, products, and processes to help Memphians solve complex challenges through data and collaboration. Its Data Midsouth initiative connects government, nonprofits, researchers, and residents to the information they need to make data-informed decisions that strengthen communities.

About Huwise

Huwise helps data leaders transform their data into a source of knowledge, innovation, and performance.

We design a SaaS data product marketplace solution tailored to business teams and nonexpert users, making data accessible, actionable, and value-generating. With Huwise, organizations provide employees and partners with secure, self-service access to their data products through a single platform.

In just a few weeks, we can deploy any type of data product marketplace, whether internal or external.

Today, more than 350 clients across 25 countries rely on Huwise to accelerate their data initiatives, with over 3,000 platforms already deployed worldwide. Backed by 14 years of expertise in data management, we deliver tailored support to address the business use cases of our clients.

For more information:

Chris Measures

PR for Huwise

+44 7976535147

chris@measuresconsulting.com

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