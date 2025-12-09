Huwise launches new Huwy AI agent to transform data exploration and broaden usage

Huwise (previously Opendatasoft) logo Jean-Marc Lazard, President and co-founder of Huwise. David Thoumas, CTO, Huwise

Makes discovering relevant information feel as natural as having a conversation, building trust and increasing data consumption by all employees

We have already invested heavily in AI for search, and with Huwy, we now enable everyone to discover and use data, building trust and driving data consumption while ensuring security and governance” — Jean-Marc Lazard, CEO and co-founder of Opendatasoft

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Huwise, the leading provider of data product marketplace solutions, today launched Huwy, its new AI data exploration agent. Deployed on client data product marketplaces, the intuitive AI agent transforms how users find and explore available data, making discovering relevant information feel as natural as having a conversation. This builds trust and increases data consumption by all employees across the organization.

A New Approach to Maximize Data Usage

Deployed by over 350 clients, the Huwise data product marketplace provides a one stop shop for data for everyone, from human business users to AI models and agents. It securely delivers ready-to-consume data at scale through an intuitive, self-service, AI-powered experience to unlock data intelligence, create business impact and generate value.

Huwy is designed to provide a new, user-friendly way for everyone to explore data on the marketplace, regardless of their technical expertise. It ensures users can access the right data at the right time. This makes data exploration smooth and intuitive, enabling organizations to give business teams self-service access to information through AI. Employees benefit through natural, contextualized, and near-instant access to data products and other data assets.

Jean-Marc Lazard, Chairman and co-founder of Huwise, commented: “While organizations have invested heavily in managing data, enabling its consumption across the business has been the missing part of the puzzle. This is what our intuitive, self-service data product marketplace provides, driving usage, performance and value. We have already invested heavily in AI for search, and by launching Huwy, we now enable everyone to discover and use the data they need, building trust and data consumption while ensuring security and governance.”

How Huwy Works

Huwy provides the same intuitive and familiar experience as conversational AI agents such as ChatGPT. Users browse the data product marketplace, ask their question in natural language, type a prompt to interact with the agent, and receive an immediate, contextualized answer directly within their workflow, such as on the homepage, in the catalog, or on an individual product page.

Behind the scenes, Huwy is connected to Huwise’s Model Context Protocol (MCP) server. It executes API requests and leverages the full power of Huwise’s APIs to deliver reliable and relevant answers to the user. To widen client options, Huwy is designed to use whichever AI Large Language Model (LLM) clients choose, including OpenAI and Mistral AI.

Key Strengths of the Huwy Agent

1. Direct use of data – not just metadata

Huwy can explore the content of structured data — whether stored in the marketplace or virtualized from tools like Snowflake or Databricks, without needing to duplicate it. This direct access enables users to get concrete answers – just searching metadata would provide little or no value.

2. Integration within an environment designed for exploration

Huwise is the only data product marketplace solution that combines an AI agent capable of directly exploring data with an interface designed for data discovery and is fully customizable to individual company branding. Even if they have no knowledge of what data is available, users are guided at every step — homepage, catalog, dataset page — and benefit from contextual, personalized suggestions that encourage deeper exploration.

3. A proactive and contextual user experience

Huwy follows the user journey, remembers interaction history, and anticipates potential needs, offering relevant suggestions. Data exploration becomes fluid, conversational, and intuitive, reducing time spent searching and increasing the value extracted from data.

4. Precise usage tracking

The platform provides comprehensive tracking of all Huwy-related usage: API calls, user actions, integration into the data consumption funnel, and more. This information enables administrators to continuously understand and optimize the performance and user experience of their data product marketplace.

David Thoumas, CTO and co-founder of Huwise, added: “Huwy is the next step in our accelerating AI roadmap. In upcoming releases, we plan to develop even more specialized exploration agents tailored to specific business use cases, while enhancing the management and administration capabilities of our data product marketplaces. This will benefit both data consumers and organizational data teams. With agentic workflows, these agents could, for example, detect low-usage of a particular data asset and suggest improvements to its presentation to encourage adoption, inspired by top-performing assets across the marketplace.”

Huwy is available now for Huwise clients to incorporate into their existing data product marketplaces.

About Huwise

Huwise helps data leaders transform their data into a source of knowledge, innovation, and performance.

We design a SaaS data product marketplace solution tailored to business teams and non-expert users, making data accessible, actionable, and value-generating. With Huwise, organizations provide employees and partners with secure, self-service access to their data products through a single platform.

In just a few weeks, we can deploy any type of data product marketplace, whether internal or external.

Today, more than 350 clients across 25 countries rely on Huwise to accelerate their data initiatives, with over 3,000 platforms already deployed worldwide. Backed by 14 years of expertise in data management, we deliver tailored support to address the business use cases of our clients.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.