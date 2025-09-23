Northern Powergrid accelerates collaboration with Opendatasoft energy data marketplace

Northern Powergrid energy data marketplace Opendatasoft Franck Carassus, CSO and co-founder, Opendatasoft

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Opendatasoft, the leading data marketplace solution provider, today announced that Northern Powergrid is using its technology to power its self-service energy data marketplace. The data marketplace delivers vital data to a range of different stakeholders, driving closer collaboration and better-informed decision making.

Containing over 2 million records, the data marketplace provides key information to stakeholders including local authorities, generators, EV charging infrastructure companies, flexibility service providers and academics. Users have made over 4.45 million API calls to the portal’s 84 datasets in the first two and a half years it has been live.

Organised under key themes, it provides a range of interactive features for users to help them self-serve and easily access the data they need. These include specific user pages for different audiences, providing tailored access to relevant data, tools and information.

Northern Powergrid’s portal is the first to feature an interactive dashboard designed specifically for local authorities. The dashboard brings together all the data they need in one place, making it quicker and easier to access key information without switching between multiple datasets.

The electricity network operator chose to work with Opendatasoft because of its strong energy market experience gained working with utilities in the UK, Europe, North America and Australia and its powerful technology, which includes the ability to customise and tailor the user experience.

“We continue to recognise the critical role data plays in supporting our stakeholders and enabling the energy system transition. By placing stakeholder experience at the heart of our approach, we’ve made meaningful strides in improving the accessibility and usability of our open data portal,” said Paul Fitton, Director of Digital and Innovation, Northern Powergrid. “Our focus on stakeholders has helped drive increased engagement, fostered greater use of our data products, and supported innovation across our regions. Through this, we’re contributing to the development of a smarter, more decarbonised energy system—one that reflects the needs of the communities we serve.”

“Decarbonisation requires greater collaboration across a much wider group of stakeholders than before,” said Franck Carassus, CSO and co-founder of Opendatasoft. “Simply sharing data is the first step – it has to be easily accessible in the right format to drive consumption. As Northern Powergrid demonstrates, by focusing on the user experience it is able to engage all stakeholders, democratising data use and increasing accessibility, value, and collaboration.”

Northern Powergrid’s data marketplace can be found here:

https://northernpowergrid.opendatasoft.com/pages/home/

To read a full case study on Northern Powergrid’s programme, visit

https://www.opendatasoft.com/en/resources/northern-powergrid-boosts-engagement-with-data-marketplace/

About Opendatasoft

Opendatasoft is the leader in data democratisation. Our SaaS data product marketplace solution enables organisations to create business value by providing centralised, secure, self-service access to data assets and products. Opendatasoft empowers organisations to accelerate value creation and business impact by deploying internal, ecosystem and public marketplaces at scale in record time, sharing data effectively with humans and AI. This decreases costs, improves efficiency, creates new revenue streams, mitigates risks and manages crises. Opendatasoft enables data centricity, helping organisations to use data to fundamentally transform how they function and operate.

Opendatasoft supports more than 350 customers in 25 countries, powering more than 3,000 data marketplaces. They include large companies such as Schneider Electric, TotalEnergies, UK Power Networks, Veolia, Endeavour Energy, and Swisscom, governments and state departments, and major cities such as Paris, Vancouver, Long Beach, Leicester, Namur, and Eindhoven. Find out more at www.opendatasoft.com

About Northern Powergrid

Northern Powergrid is the electricity distribution network operator for the North East, Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire. It delivers power safely and reliably to 3.9 million homes and businesses through its network of more than 63,000 substations and 60,000 miles of overhead power lines and underground cables, spanning some 9,650 square miles.

In a rapidly evolving energy industry, Northern Powergrid is innovating and investing today, to meet the evolving future energy needs of the customers and communities it serves.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.