Governor Abbott Reappoints Three To Texas Public Finance Authority

TEXAS, April 13 - April 13, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott reappointed Lance Etcheverry, Shanda Perkins, and Ben Streusand to the Texas Public Finance Authority for terms set to expire on February 1, 2031. The Authority issues and sells bonds for designated state agencies in order to finance the acquisition or construction of buildings.

Lance Etcheverry of Athens is the founder and managing partner of Flat Creek Capital Management, LP and former Managing Director at JPMorgan Chase. He is a member of the Salesmanship Club of Dallas and an alumnus of Leadership Dallas. Additionally, he serves as a board member of Smart Flour Foods, SFS Fire Security Systems, Texas Injection Molding, Composite Forge, and the Southern Methodist University (SMU) Dedman College Executive Board. Etcheverry received a Bachelor of Science in Economics and a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from SMU and a Master of Business Administration from The University of Texas at Austin.

Shanda Perkins of Burleson is the mortgage claims manager for J Wales Enterprises, LLC, and is a former banker and vice president of 22 years. She is the director of Johnson County Area Chamber Summit and former member of the Hill College Advisory Council. She is an active member of Open Door Church of Burleson. Perkins received certificates from Accelerated Banking Programs, Omega Financial Training and is certified in Business, Personal, and Trust Accounts in Banking.

Ben Streusand of Spring is president of Remington Bridge Capital, LLC and previously was president of Home Loan Corporation. He is former president of the Texas Mortgage Bankers Association and the Houston Mortgage Bankers Association and former Texas chair of the Americans for Prosperity Advisory Board. Additionally, he is a member of the Prepaid Higher Education Tuition Board and former board member of the Jewish Institute for National Security Affairs. Streusand received a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from George Washington University.