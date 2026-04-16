Cerebri AI Unveils First Agentic Workforce for Corporate Travel & Indirect Procurement

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cerebri AI, the market leader in corporate travel data analytics, today announced a structural shift in its enterprise offering with the launch of CAI Agents—the industry’s first "Digital Employee" workforce designed for the $1.5 trillion corporate travel market and the $15 trillion corporate indirect procurement market.Building on its industry-leading AIQ Data repository, Cerebri AI moves beyond traditional data visualization to provide autonomous, mission-driven solutions that replace legacy user experiences with active execution.Deploying the Digital WorkforceUnlike standard chatbots that act as digital encyclopedias, Cerebri's CAI Agents are digital employees capable of reasoning, determining necessary tasks, and utilizing software tools to complete complex missions. This agentic workforce is engineered to call APIs, browse the web, and manage multi-day tasks across the T&E ecosystem."The 40-year EDIFACT backbone of travel technology is undergoing a massive transformation," said Jean Belanger, Founder/CEO of Cerebri AI. " Corporate travel managers have long struggled with fragmented data, manual contract reviews & audits, policy enforcement, and endless administrative burdens. Agents will take over much of this work in workflows of choice, replacing traditional UX with autonomous employees that report ROI for every action they take".Cerebri CAI Agents now available for customer use include CAI Docs, which enables document auditing, comparisons, and AI queries of travel policies, contracts, and related documentation stored in a secure environment, and CAI Air Contracts ensuring that airfares booked by employees include the correct discounts pursuant to the airline contracts in force at their companies, with such cumulative savings being reported on as they happen.Cerebri CAI Agents being released later in calendar Q2/2026 include CAI Trip Costs that align travel and related spending into consistently applied, logically defined trips, that include TMC spending, corporate card transactions, and expense report spending, creating an accurate single source of truth for total trip costs; and CAI Hotel RFP that automates the end-to-end process for transient hotel RFPs.About Cerebri AI Inc.Cerebri AI is a leader in AI-powered data engineering for corporate travel and indirect procurement. Its proprietary Cerebri AIQ Data platform addresses the long-standing challenge of fragmented, unreliable travel & other spending data by delivering near-real-time, finance-grade accuracy across multiple travel vendor data sets, including TMC, cards, and expense dataFor more information, visit www.cerebriai.com

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