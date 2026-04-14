Cerebri AI Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Two Key Executives to Drive Next Phase of Growth

Cerebri AI Annette Cumming Matthew Beck

Cerebri AI Adds Key Staff as it Prepares to Launch Agentic CAI Agents for Travel and Expense Optimization

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cerebri AI today announced two key executive appointments to drive its next phase of growth: Annette Cumming as Senior Vice President of Business Development and Matthew Beck as Chief Product Officer.These hires come as the company prepares to launch a suite of agentic AI-powered Cerebri CAI Agents starting in April 2026, built on its industry-leading Cerebri AIQ data platform. These moves will strengthen strategic partnerships and speed the shift from advanced analytics to autonomous, action-oriented solutions that deliver measurable ROI for corporate travel and expense programs.Annette Cumming brings more than 30 years of experience in strategic partnerships, enterprise sales, and market expansion in the business travel industry. She has a proven track record of building high-value ecosystems, driving revenue through partner-led strategies, and scaling commercial operations. Previously, she served as Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer at BTP Automation, VP of Sales at Deem, Head of NORAM Hospitality at Travelport, and GM at American Express Global Business Travel.In her new role at Cerebri AI, Cumming will lead global business development, forge deeper alliances across travel, expense, and procurement, and accelerate go-to-market execution.Matthew Beck joins with over 25 years of extensive leadership experience in travel technology, product strategy, and customer-centric innovation. He has held key product, solution engineering, and go-to-market roles at Serko, Travelport, Deem, GetThere, and Sabre, where he specialized in turning complex operational data into scalable, high-impact solutions.At Cerebri AI, Beck will shape product vision and execution for the company’s agentic AI platform. His mandate includes advancing AI agents that connect intelligent data insights to automated actions, optimizing spend, enhancing compliance, and driving sustainable behavioral change across organizations.“Annette and Matt bring the ideal blend of commercial firepower and deep product expertise at exactly the right moment,” said Jean Belanger , Chief Executive Officer of Cerebri AI. “Annette’s expertise in developing strategic relationships that drive significant growth will broaden our reach and strengthen our ecosystem, while Matt’s domain knowledge will speed our evolution into fully agentic solutions that don’t just analyze spend, but actively manage and improve it. Together, they reinforce our mission to transform how enterprises handle corporate travel and expense through trustworthy data and autonomous agentic AI.”About Cerebri AI Inc.Cerebri AI is a leader in AI-powered data engineering for corporate travel and expense management. Its proprietary Cerebri AIQ platform addresses the long-standing challenge of fragmented, unreliable travel data by delivering near-real-time, finance-grade accuracy across cards, expense systems, TMC feeds, and more.For more information, visit www.cerebriai.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.