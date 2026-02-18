Cerebri AI Appoints Industry Veteran Mike Daly as Chief Revenue Officer

Mike Daly, Cerebri AI CRO

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cerebri AI Inc. , a pioneer in AI-driven solutions for the corporate travel market, today announced the appointment of Mike Daly as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO).Daly, an accomplished leader with a proven track record of scaling high-growth travel technology companies, joins Cerebri AI following a successful tenure as SVP Sales at Serko, which powers popular booking solutions Zeno, GetThere, and Booking.com for Business.In his new role, Daly will oversee all aspects of Cerebri AI's global revenue operations, including sales and marketing. His appointment comes at a pivotal time as the company accelerates the deployment of its flagship Cerebri AIQ Data repository and CAI Agents for managed travel."Mike is a world-class sales leader who understands the intersection of deep travel tech and real-world business value," said Jean Belanger, CEO of Cerebri AI. "His track record in building high-performing teams and his strategic approach to travel partnerships are invaluable as we continue to redefine how corporate travel programs interact with agentic AI. The rollout of over 10 CAI Agents this year, starting this March, is a pivotal time in the company's history.""I am thrilled to join the Cerebri AI team at such a transformative moment for the managed travel industry," said Daly. "The ability of generative AI to add value to a corporate travel program is simply amazing. And from what I have seen in Cerebri AI's labs, corporate travel managers and all travel executives frankly will be blown away by the agentic technology Cerebri AI is deploying in its Cerebri Cai Agents. From travel & expense policies to hotel RFPs to air contracts, Cerebri CAI Agents are AI technology done right."Daly has over thirty years of travel technology experience across corporate and leisure markets. Upon starting his travel career at United Airlines in 1994 after working for the New York Mets before the MLB players' strike, Daly was instrumental in the development of corporate online travel at GetThere, Travelocity, and Sabre. Before the pandemic, Daly helped grow Freebird and Rearden Commerce/Deem in the corporate travel market as SVP Sales and VP of Strategic Partnerships, until their acquisitions by Capital One and Enterprise Holdings, respectively.Mike frequently speaks at industry events, including the Global Business Travel Association (GBTA) and their local chapters, and ProcureCon, Phocuswright, and the Travel and Meetings Society (TAMS). Mike volunteers his time with GBTA, formerly as a Board Member, Chairman of the GBTA Technology Committee, Co-Chair of WINiT's Education and Development Committee, and mentor for GBTA Ladders. He is currently an active member of the GBTA Project, Crew, and Team Travel Committee, and the GBTA AI Sub-Committee, where he continues to contribute to the industry's evolution.Outside of GBTA, Mike is a strong supporter of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF), the YMCA, and the Children's Hospital of Georgia.About Cerebri AI Inc. Cerebri AI is a leader in applying advanced AI-based data engineering to solve the corporate travel data problem that has bedeviled the managed travel market. The company's Cerebri AIQ data repository is a key enabling technology for any major corporate travel program wanting to deploy AI successfully. Starting in March 2026, the company will roll out over 10 agentic AI-based Cerebri CAI Agents for corporate travel managers and TMCs to optimize their complex travel programs. In September 2025, Cerebri AI expanded its product offerings with the purchase of Interplx Inc., Serko's expense reporting and employee reimbursement business based in Minneapolis, MN.Cerebri AI Media Contact:Jean Belanger / 512.909.3431 / letstalk@cerebriai.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.