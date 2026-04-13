Tuesday, April 14, 2026
CANADA, April 13 - Note: All times local
10:00 a.m. The Prime Minister will announce new measures to bring down costs for Canadians.
Third floor
West Block
Parliament Hill
Notes for media:
Open coverage
- Media wishing to cover the event must be accredited with the Canadian Parliamentary Press Gallery.
12:50 p.m. The Prime Minister will join the President of Finland, Alexander Stubb, to participate in a practice with the Ottawa Charge.
Note for media:
1:40 p.m. The Prime Minister will welcome the President of Finland, Alexander Stubb, to Parliament.
Mackenzie Doors
West Block
Parliament Hill
Note for media:
1:50 p.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the President of Finland, Alexander Stubb.
Third floor
West Block
Parliament Hill
Note for media:
4:00 p.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the Premier of Manitoba, Wab Kinew.
Note for media:
6:00 p.m. The Prime Minister will host a working dinner for the President of Finland, Alexander Stubb.
Closed to media
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