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Tuesday, April 14, 2026

CANADA, April 13 - Note: All times local

10:00 a.m. The Prime Minister will announce new measures to bring down costs for Canadians.

Third floor
West Block
Parliament Hill

Notes for media:

  • Open coverage

  • Media wishing to cover the event must be accredited with the Canadian Parliamentary Press Gallery.

12:50 p.m. The Prime Minister will join the President of Finland, Alexander Stubb, to participate in a practice with the Ottawa Charge.

Note for media:

1:40 p.m. The Prime Minister will welcome the President of Finland, Alexander Stubb, to Parliament.

Mackenzie Doors
West Block
Parliament Hill

Note for media:

1:50 p.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the President of Finland, Alexander Stubb.

Third floor
West Block
Parliament Hill

Note for media:

4:00 p.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the Premier of Manitoba, Wab Kinew.

Note for media:

6:00 p.m. The Prime Minister will host a working dinner for the President of Finland, Alexander Stubb.

Closed to media

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Tuesday, April 14, 2026

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