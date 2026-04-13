Tuesday, April 14, 2026

CANADA, April 13 - Note: All times local

10:00 a.m. The Prime Minister will announce new measures to bring down costs for Canadians.

Third floor

West Block

Parliament Hill

Notes for media:

Open coverage

Media wishing to cover the event must be accredited with the Canadian Parliamentary Press Gallery.

12:50 p.m. The Prime Minister will join the President of Finland, Alexander Stubb, to participate in a practice with the Ottawa Charge.

Note for media:

1:40 p.m. The Prime Minister will welcome the President of Finland, Alexander Stubb, to Parliament.

Mackenzie Doors

West Block

Parliament Hill

Note for media:

1:50 p.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the President of Finland, Alexander Stubb.

Third floor

West Block

Parliament Hill

Note for media:

4:00 p.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the Premier of Manitoba, Wab Kinew.

Note for media:

6:00 p.m. The Prime Minister will host a working dinner for the President of Finland, Alexander Stubb.

Closed to media