Prime Minister Carney speaks with Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif

CANADA, April 13 - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, spoke with the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif.

The leaders discussed the evolving situation in the Middle East and emphasised the importance of de-escalation and a sustained ceasefire. Prime Minister Carney thanked Prime Minister Sharif for the key strategic role played by Pakistan in facilitating a first round of discussions between the United States and Iran. He also underscored that the ceasefire should include Lebanon.

The leaders underscored the need for free and secure access through the Strait of Hormuz. They emphasised the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure in the Gulf region and beyond.

Prime Minister Carney and Prime Minister Sharif discussed expanding bilateral relations through increased trade and investment and looked forward to the next round of talks on a foreign investment protection agreement in June.

The leaders agreed to remain in close contact as the situation in the Middle East evolves.