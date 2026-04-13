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Statement by Prime Minister Carney on Yom HaShoah

CANADA, April 13 - “On Yom HaShoah, also known as Holocaust Remembrance Day, we remember the six million Jewish men, women, and children who were systematically and senselessly murdered by the Nazi regime in one of the darkest chapters of human history. We also honour the heroes who fought against the horrors of the Holocaust.

The Holocaust showed humanity the horrific consequences of ignorance, hatred, and complicity. It is a reminder that looking away is not a passive act, but an active betrayal. At a time when the Jewish community is facing a resurgence of antisemitism at home and around the world, our government has taken action by introducing the Combatting Hate Act. This proposes to make it a criminal offence to intentionally and wilfully obstruct access to places of worship, schools, and religious or cultural community centres.

The responsibility to confront antisemitism belongs to all of us, and that responsibility begins with remembrance. Our remembrance is vigilance, so that ‘Never again’ is always true. Our duty is deliverance, from intimidation and hate. Our goal is transcendence – a society where Jewish people and all Canadians can live openly, freely, and safely.”

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Statement by Prime Minister Carney on Yom HaShoah

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