Westminster / Criminal DLS
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26B1003051
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Zachary Kunow
STATION: Vermont State Police - Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600 x3
DATE/TIME: April 12, 2026 / 0930 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 91 Southbound, in the town of Guilford, Windham County, Vermont
VIOLATION: Criminal DLS and Arrest on Warrant
ACCUSED: Caroline Arpe (DOB: 12/27/1976)
AGE: 48
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brattleboro, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers from the Westminster Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop on Interstate 91 southbound in the area of mile marker 3 for multiple vehicle equipment violations. The operator was identified as Caroline Arpe (DOB: 12/27/1976) of Brattleboro, Vermont. Investigation revealed that Arpe’s license was criminally suspended, and she had two active warrants for her arrest. Arpe was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Westminster Barracks for processing. Arpe was subsequently lodged with bail. She was cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court - Windham Criminal Division on 04/13/2026 at 1230 hours to answer to the outstanding warrants. Additionally, she was cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court – Windham Criminal Division on 05/26/2026 at 0830 hours to answer to the charge of operating a motor vehicle with a criminally suspended license.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: April 13, 2026 / 1230 hours and May 26, 2026 / 0830 hours
COURT: Windham County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: $150
MUG SHOT: Attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.