Westminster / Criminal DLS

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 26B1003051

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Zachary Kunow

STATION: Vermont State Police - Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600 x3

DATE/TIME: April 12, 2026 / 0930 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 91 Southbound, in the town of Guilford, Windham County, Vermont

VIOLATION: Criminal DLS and Arrest on Warrant

ACCUSED: Caroline Arpe (DOB: 12/27/1976)

AGE: 48

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brattleboro, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Westminster Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop on Interstate 91 southbound in the area of mile marker 3 for multiple vehicle equipment violations. The operator was identified as Caroline Arpe (DOB: 12/27/1976) of Brattleboro, Vermont. Investigation revealed that Arpe’s license was criminally suspended, and she had two active warrants for her arrest. Arpe was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Westminster Barracks for processing. Arpe was subsequently lodged with bail. She was cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court - Windham Criminal Division on 04/13/2026 at 1230 hours to answer to the outstanding warrants. Additionally, she was cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court – Windham Criminal Division on 05/26/2026 at 0830 hours to answer to the charge of operating a motor vehicle with a criminally suspended license.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: April 13, 2026 / 1230 hours and May 26, 2026 / 0830 hours

COURT: Windham County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: $150

MUG SHOT: Attached

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.