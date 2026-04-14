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Re: Traffic Alert - East Hill Rd Plainfield

The obstruction on East Hill Rd is now CLEAR. They have finished their work, and the road is re-opened to thru traffic! 

From: Deslauriers, Katherine via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Monday, April 13, 2026 2:11 PM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: Traffic Alert - East Hill Rd Plainfield

 

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Berlin

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
East Hill Rd Plainfield has no obstruction in the area of East Hill Rd Plainfield due to a Water Main Break .

This incident is expected to last for .  Specific details are not yet available, updates will be provided as appropriate.
 
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.  Please drive carefully.

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Re: Traffic Alert - East Hill Rd Plainfield

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