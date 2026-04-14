FLOLIVE® Wins 2026 Global Tech Internet of Things Award

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FLOLIVE , a global enabler of IoT connectivity solutions, has been named winner of the 2026 Global Tech Internet of Things Award. The program recognizes technology leaders that demonstrate unparalleled innovation, creativity, and excellence. Flolive was selected for its global AI-smart IoT network that delivers resilient connectivity built to support the next generation of AI-driven IoT applications and services.“We are delighted to receive the Global Tech Internet of Things Award, which represents our vision and execution for delivering an AI-ready IoT infrastructure for businesses around the world,” said Sara Brown, executive vice president of marketing at Flolive. “We have long believed that a successful AI deployment requires a reliable, scalable, and secure network. We are exceedingly grateful that the Global Tech awards committee recognizes our efforts in delivering a platform-level solution that is seamless, secure, adaptive, compliant, and super smart.”The Flolive global cellular IoT network enables enterprises and service providers to connect and manage endpoints in over 214 countries, territories, and regions. Its solutions align connectivity infrastructure with edge-AI environments to facilitate sovereign deployments marked by full control, no security gaps, and seamless coverage.In addition, the Flolive network structure and intelligence facilitates compliance with varied and fluid local data privacy and data sovereignty regulations around the world, supporting compliance across borders and within multiple jurisdictions. Enabled by the Flolive global infrastructure underpinned by Packet Gateways (PGW), local servers and mobile network access points, Flolive applies intelligence in the network to ensure compliance through data sequestration and segmentation at the local level.Key advantages of the Flolive AI-smart network infrastructure:• Global control points (Packet Gateway-based edge mesh) — enables local inference, optimized routing, and predictable performance at scale.• Connectivity intelligence (real-time telemetry fabric) — turns network data into decisions: optimization, troubleshooting, and continuous improvement loops.• Sovereignty-by-design routing — policy-driven locality and compliance across borders without per-country re-architecture.• Cybersecurity at the network layer — unified visibility + policy control to detect anomalies faster and enforce segmentation/isolation globally.• Ecosystem compatibility — fits alongside enterprise cloud/edge AI stacks, so customers can adopt without swapping their architecture.• Better economics than DIY — shared infrastructure and automation outperform bespoke edge + routing + observability buildouts.According to Will Townsend, chief analyst, LoneStar Advisory & Research, “Flolive may be one of the best kept secrets in connectivity, but that will change, especially with growing momentum for edge AI and emerging IoT use cases. Its hyperlocal global network architecture is unique and the continual optimization of its platform from edge to cloud has the potential to dramatically improve operational efficiency, security, cost optimization, and business outcomes using real-time network telemetry. Flolive is reimagining connectivity for intelligent IoT operations, and the long-term value is immense.”To learn more about Flolive solutions, please visit https://flolive.net/ About FloliveFlolive delivers unmatched IoT connectivity by owning and operating the world's largest cellular network, ensuring seamless, secure global coverage for both partners and enterprises. With its carrier-grade distributed core network and over 70 local points of presence, Flolive optimizes IoT performance by providing low latency, network redundancy, and end-to-end security that satisfies national and regional compliance mandates. The innovative Flolive platform, featuring multi-IMSI SIM solutions, simplifies IoT operations with single SIM and single SKU capabilities. The company is backed by leading technology investors, empowering partners to scale IoT solutions effortlessly while driving better business outcomes. Visit Flolive.net to experience A Network Beyond.PR Contact:John StaffordParallel Communications Groupjstafford@parallelpr.com+1 515 708-1296𝕏: @Parallel_PRContact:

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