FLOLIVE® Named 2026 Best of Sensors Awards Finalist

Global AI-ready infrastructure is recognized as a leading IoT & Connectivity Solution

L;ONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FLOLIVE , a global enabler of IoT connectivity solutions, has been named a finalist for IoT & Connectivity Solutions in the 2026 Best of Sensors Awards. The company’s cellular IoT network provides resilient and high-performance access in more than 214 countries and regions, delivering the localized connectivity and the flexible resources to support AI applications and inference. The award ceremony takes place May 6, 2026, at the Sensors Converge Conference in Santa Clara, California.The Best of Sensors Awards celebrates the most innovative technologies, visionary companies, and standout individuals shaping the future of sensing and electronics. Finalists represent the cutting-edge of design engineering, delivering technologies that advance intelligence at the edge, improve sustainability, enable next-generation mobility, transform healthcare, strengthen industrial automation, and power a more connected world.The Flolive global cellular IoT network aligns connectivity infrastructure with edge-AI environments to facilitate sovereign deployments marked by full control, no security gaps, and seamless coverage. Enabled by the Flolive global infrastructure underpinned by Packet Gateways (PGW), local servers and mobile network access points, Flolive applies intelligence in the network to ensure compliance through data sequestration and segmentation at the local level.Key advantages of the Flolive AI-smart network infrastructure:• Global control points (Packet Gateway-based edge mesh) – enables local inference, optimized routing, and predictable performance at scale.• Connectivity intelligence (real-time telemetry fabric) – turns network data into decisions: optimization, troubleshooting, and continuous improvement loops.• Sovereignty-by-design routing – policy-driven locality and compliance across borders without rearchitecting per-country.• Cybersecurity at the network layer – unified visibility + policy control to detect anomalies faster and enforce segmentation/isolation globally.• Ecosystem compatibility – fits alongside enterprise cloud/edge AI stacks, so customers can adopt without swapping their architecture.• Better economics than DIY – shared infrastructure and automation outperform bespoke edge + routing + observability buildouts.“We are delighted to be considered among the most impactful IoT connectivity providers in the world,” said Curtis Govan, president of the Americas at Flolive. “The demands on network infrastructure are continually increasing due to advancing sensor capabilities and AI applications at the network edge. Our global network is perfectly suited for providing the low-latency, localized data sovereignty, security, and regulatory compliance that enables these deployments to flourish.”To learn more about Flolive solutions, please visit https:// flolive.net /.About FloliveFlolive delivers unmatched IoT connectivity by owning and operating the world's largest cellular network, ensuring seamless, secure global coverage for both partners and enterprises. With its carrier-grade distributed core network and over 70 local points of presence, Flolive optimizes IoT performance by providing low latency, network redundancy, and end-to-end security that satisfies national and regional compliance mandates. The innovative Flolive platform, featuring multi-IMSI SIM solutions, simplifies IoT operations with single SIM and single SKU capabilities. The company is backed by leading technology investors, empowering partners to scale IoT solutions effortlessly while driving better business outcomes. Visit Flolive.net to experience A Network Beyond.PR Contact:John StaffordParallel Communications Groupjstafford@parallelpr.com+1 515 708-1296𝕏: @Parallel_PRContact:

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