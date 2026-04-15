Caribbean Author uses AI and Vibecoding to launch Fthen.com

Founder Crystall Evans

Fthen.com - an AI platform revolutionizing global hiring and business automation in the region.

We do not want people to think AI will take their jobs, we want people to work with AI” — Crystal Evans

KINGSTON, JAMAICA, April 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crystal Evans announced the official launch of Fthen.com, an AI copilot working platform designed to allow individuals and businesses to automate processes, and scale operations globally using augmented intelligence and automation.

Fthen architecture and brain is built on the Openclaw framework. It is a next-generation application that enables users to optimize their outputs using AI agents; bot technology and automation to complete tasks such as job applications, research, customer communication, and business automation.

Evans created a core subsystem called ‘Draganflai” that allows agents to search for jobs online that match keywords in their CV and auto apply.

As global hiring evolves and remote work expands, individuals and companies are increasingly seeking faster, more efficient ways to augment productivity and results. Fthen and its subsystems allow users and subscribers to operate at significantly higher output levels.

The platform enables users to deploy automation workflows, connect with employers, and utilize AI-driven tools that can execute repetitive or time-consuming tasks. The system also allows micro, small, medium size businesses to actively scale their production to secure and manage opportunities through AI driven automations.

“We do not want people to think AI will take their jobs, we want people to work with AI,” said Crystal Evans, Founder of Fthen. “Fthen is built to compress time, allowing individuals and businesses to achieve more in hours that would traditionally take days.”

Fthen’s ecosystem includes features such as automated job applications, agentic workflows, and scalable digital labor tools designed for freelancers, entrepreneurs, and enterprises. The platform is also structured to support a marketplace of AI agents, enabling users to deploy specialized digital workers tailored to specific industries and tasks.

The launch of Fthen positions the Caribbean as an emerging player in global AI innovation, demonstrating how technology can bridge geographic barriers and unlock new economic opportunities.

The Caribbean wants to present itself as a forerunner in the digital race. It’s striving social media economy is a testament to widespread internet access that signals Fthen’s presence in the market is right on time.

Evans hails the advancement in AI vibecoding which fast tracked the completion of her project.

“AI is my system’s engineer” Evans shared. “Internet has democratized opportunities in a country where gatekeeping and tradition once held some of us back!” I am eternally grateful for that!”

Evans credits technology for the growth of her career as an author and pivoting into system development. Fthen.com is currently valued at $500,000. Evans stated that they recently signed a contract with a Canadian company to bring 300 agents to work under Fthen systems. This will bring significant boost to revenue for the platform.

About Fthen.com

Fthen.com is an AI-powered platform that enables individuals and businesses to deploy digital agents, automate workflows, and scale productivity. Built to support the future of work, Fthen connects human talent with AI-driven systems to create faster, more efficient pathways to opportunity and growth.

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Website: https://fthen.com

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