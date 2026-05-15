Black Chamber of Memphis and Boomin Univ. Connect Entrepreneurs with Interest Free Capital & Expert Business Training

This collaboration is about closing gaps in capital, knowledge, and opportunity so entrepreneurs can scale with confidence and build generational impact” — Danielle McGee Gibson, Founder and CEO of Boomin University

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The Black Chamber of Memphis and Boomin University Launch Partnership to Connect Mid-South Entrepreneurs with 0% Interest Loans, Expert-Led Workshops, and a Regional Network Built for Businesses Growth"

For Memphis-area small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs who need more than motivation, help has arrived. The Black Chamber of Memphis (BCoM) has announced a strategic partnership with Boomin University, a Nashville-based non-profit, to give Mid-South entrepreneurs direct access to interest-free capital, hands-on financial training, and expert-led business education—starting this summer.

The partnership is designed specifically for the realities facing Memphis startups and small businesses: limited access to affordable capital, gaps in financial literacy, and limited connections to growth networks. By combining BCoM’s deep regional connectivity across the Memphis MSA and Mid-South with Boomin University’s specialized training programs, the collaboration creates a structured pipeline from idea to fundable, scalable business.

“Entrepreneurs need more than inspiration—they need tangible capital and strategic guidance,” said Mark Yates, Board Chair and Interim President & CEO of the Black Chamber of Memphis. “This partnership reflects our commitment to delivering practical solutions that strengthen small businesses and create lasting pathways for wealth building in Memphis.”

What Memphis Entrepreneurs Will Get

• 0% Interest Lending: Access to Kiva’s interest-free small business loan program—no interest, no barriers.

• Capital Readiness Support: One-on-one technical assistance to help you understand and build the financial infrastructure lenders want to see.

• Marketing & Visibility Training: Practical workshops covering AI-powered marketing, SEO, website optimization, and media readiness.

• Financial Mastery: Training to understand your financial reports, tighten operations, and make data-driven decisions that attract future funding.

• Regional Network Access: Connections to mentors, innovators, and business ecosystems across Tennessee.

“This collaboration is about closing gaps in capital, knowledge, and opportunity so entrepreneurs can scale with confidence and build generational impact,” said Danielle McGee Gibson, Founder and CEO of Boomin University.

Upcoming Events: Free and Open to All Memphis-Area Business Owners

All regional business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs are encouraged to attend. Space is limited—register early.

1. Fund U: Interest-Free Capital Match with Kiva

Format: Virtual | Date: Tuesday, June 9, 2026 | Time: 6:30–7:30 PM CST

Learn how to navigate the Kiva crowdfunding platform and apply for a 0% interest small business loan. Ideal for entrepreneurs who need capital but want to avoid high-interest debt.

2. BCoM Annual Family & Friends Night at Autozone Park

Format: In-Person | Date: Thursday, June 19, 2026 | Time: 7:00 PM

Network with the Memphis business community during the Memphis Red Birds’ annual commemoration of the Memphis Red Sox Negro League. Learn more about BCoM and Boomin University programs in a relaxed, community-focused setting.

3. Boomin Marketing Program — 4-Week Intensive

Format: Hybrid | Orientation: Tuesday, June 30, 2026, 5:30–7:30 PM (In-Person at Epicenter, 150 Peabody Place, Memphis, TN 38103) | 4-Week Virtual Intensive: Tuesdays in July

Build your brand’s online presence with training in AI-powered marketing, SEO, website optimization, and media readiness. Designed for small business owners ready to attract more customers and stand out in a crowded market.

4. Boomin to the Bank — 4-Week Financial Intensive

Format: Virtual | Orientation: Tuesday, August 25, 2026 at 6:30 PM | 4-Week Intensive: Tuesdays in September

Master the financial reports that banks and investors look for, develop better organizational habits, and learn to make data-driven decisions that position your business to secure future funding.

To register for any event or learn more about partnership programs, visit:

https://blackchamberofmemphis.org/events/boomin.

About the Black Chamber of Memphis

The Black Chamber of Memphis (BCoM) serves as a primary resource for Mid-South businesses, providing advocacy, education, and economic opportunities to foster a diverse and robust regional economy. BCoM connects entrepreneurs to the capital, networks, and support systems they need to thrive.

About Boomin University

Boomin University is a Nashville-based non-profit organization committed to championing entrepreneurship through expert-led training and expanded access to strategic growth resources and capital. Boomin University equips entrepreneurs with the skills and confidence to build businesses that last.

Media Contact:

Danielle McGee Gibson, Executive Director

Boomin University

100 Powell Place, Nashville, TN 37204

Danielle@blackbusinessboom.com | 615-307-7474

boominu.org | instagram.com/blackbusinessboom | facebook.com/blackbusinessboom

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