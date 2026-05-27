Subscription service now live at www.thetelevisionnetwork.com — Full inaugural season lineup premieres Friday, September 11, 2026.

We're out to bring America back together as a family again. One show at a time.” — TTN team

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Founded by El Camino Unreal Studios, LLC, and its Founder and CEO Heather Ferreira, the team behind Benjamin Nathan Bell, the world's first documented AI Hollywood actor.

TTN (The Television Network) announces that it is now open for business, with its sample clip and landing site operational and subscriptions available immediately at www.thetelevisionnetwork.com. TTN is the first television network in history to air an entirely AI-generated original programming lineup. Full inaugural season lineup premieres Friday, September 11, 2026, at 8:00 PM.

TTN was founded and is operated by Heather Ferreira, whose El Camino Unreal Studios, LLC, was responsible for the creation of Benjamin Nathan Bell, the world's first AI Hollywood actor, invented March 21, 2023 predating all competing claims to that distinction.

TTN programming is conceived, written, produced, and generated entirely with human and artificial intelligence, and is designed to reflect the look, sound, and feel of classic American network television during its 1969-1979 glory era: a full schedule of comedy, drama, variety, children's educational programming, Saturday morning cartoons, and music videos, built for all audiences, who remember what television was like in the good old days. All TTN programming is PG or below, and contains no nudity, graphic violence, explicit language, computers, smartphones, social media, or politics. TTN airs nightly with a formal signoff at 11:59 PM in the classic American broadcast tradition.

TO VENTURE CAPITAL INVESTORS AND DEVELOPMENT PARTNERS

TTN's Saturday morning programming bloc and shows in current development represent significant expansion opportunities. We are hiring. TTN welcomes conversations with VCs and partners interested in participating in growth of the first all-AI-generated content television network in history. Interested parties may contact TTN at contact@thetelevisionnetwork.com.

About TTN

TTN (The Television Network) is the first all-AI-generated content television network in history. Founded by El Camino Unreal Studios, LLC, and its Founder and CEO Heather Ferreira, the team behind coming 2026 summer sci-fi blockbuster Atlantis: The Motion Picture (www.atlantisthemotionpicture.com) and the creation of Benjamin Nathan Bell, the world's first real and metadata confirmed AI Hollywood actor, TTN is dedicated to making and showing original programming that reflects the creative spirit, high broadcast standards, and programming values of classic American network television between 1969 and 1979, targeting Baby Boomer, GenX and Zoomer U.S. audiences.

About Heather Ferreira

Heather Ferreira is a former Stability AI consultant and multi-award-winning, Warner Bros-associated film director and can be learned about here: https://filmfreeway.com/directorhferreira

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