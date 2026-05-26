Twin Gables of Woodstock Celebrates 100 Years of Hospitality and Artistic Legacy

Twin Gables Twin Gables rooftop terrace

Reaching our Centennial is an incredible milestone” — owner, Travis Shelhorse

WOODSTOCK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Twin Gables, Woodstock’s longest-running boutique hotel, proudly celebrates its 100th anniversary this year. Established in 1926, Twin Gables has been a cornerstone of Woodstock’s vibrant history, offering a haven for artists, free spirits, and travelers from around the world.

Nestled in the heart of Woodstock on Tinker Street, Twin Gables began its journey when Brooklyn artists Mr. and Mrs. Alfred Daiber transformed a 19th-century Victorian home into a boutique hotel. This was during the height of Woodstock’s first artistic renaissance, marked by the establishment of the Byrdcliffe Arts Colony—a Utopian community that attracted creatives and bohemians from across the globe. Room 2, The Secret Garden Suite, still proudly showcases a floral still-life oil painting by the original owner, Mrs Daiber, to pay homage to the founder and her spirit.

For a century, Twin Gables has stood as a testament to Woodstock’s enduring spirit of creativity and community. From its eclectic interior design and curated art to its vibrant color palettes and cozy guest rooms, the hotel has remained a beloved retreat for those seeking inspiration and connection in Upstate New York.

“Reaching our Centennial is an incredible milestone,” said owner, Travis Shelhorse. He and his partner, Azie, bought and restored the inn in 2019 as the first hotel in their {verdigreen} collection. Over six years, they navigated a pandemic and two renovations to usher the historic home into a new century. Some of their notable additions include adding private bathrooms to every room, converting the namesake attic gables into guest rooms, as well as creating a rooftop terrace communal space for guests overlooking the Catskill Mountains. During Summer months, they offer complimentary yoga, however many guests use the rooftop for their morning coffee and stretching or to enjoy a glass of wine at dusk, surrounded by the tree canopy.

“We are honored to be a part of this Woodstock Landmark's legacy. The Centennial is not just about the staying power of Twin Gables, but also celebrates our village community here that has supported us throughout the decades,” said Azie.

Twin Gables’ heritage is deeply intertwined with Woodstock’s cultural fabric. From its early days as a retreat for artists to its revival in 2019, the hotel has continually evolved while preserving its historic charm and remains a beacon of hospitality, creativity, and community in the Catskills.

Throughout 2026, Twin Gables will celebrate its centennial with special guest experiences, seasonal offers and social media campaigns. To learn more about Twin Gables or to book a stay, visit www.twingableswoodstockny.com.

About {verdigreen} hotels, https://www.verdigreenhotels.com

{verdigreen} hotels is a family-owned boutique lodging brand with a rich history of breathing new life into historic inns. Committed to preserving the legacy of each property while infusing them with contemporary design, the brand has successfully transformed several East Coast landmarks into immersive, design-forward accommodations.

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