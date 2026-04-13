AHA provides recommendations to ONC on draft data elements for nationwide interoperable electronic data exchange

The AHA April 13 provided comments to the Department of Health and Human Services on the U.S. Core Data for Interoperability Draft Version 7, a standardized set of data elements that are intended to support nationwide interoperable electronic data exchange. The elements are part of the Health IT Certification Program by the Office of the National Coordinator for Health IT. The AHA recommended that ONC adopt certain proposed USCDI data elements that align with clinical workflows and are supported by certified health IT, such as device type, accommodation and deceased indicators. The AHA also advised ONC not to adopt proposed USCDI data elements that conflict with existing processes and where risks outweigh benefits, such as adverse events and referral notes. Finally, the AHA urged ONC to provide clarifying guidance and vocabulary standards prior to adopting USCDI data elements such as patient identifier, diagnostic imaging reference, nutrition assessment, reason not performed and health insurance information.



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