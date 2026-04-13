State places ATRIO Health Plans under supervision

The Oregon Division of Financial Regulation (DFR) announced today that it has issued an order of supervision to ATRIO Health Plans, Inc., because of concerns over ATRIO’s financial condition. The company has suffered excessive operating losses over the past 12 months. Additionally, the financial condition of the company has created a claims backlog that has caused provider payments to go unpaid. As the solvency regulator, this situation has caused DFR to take this action.

As of March 2026, ATRIO enrolled a total of about 35,340 Oregonians in its Medicare Advantage plans. The enrollees are in Clackamas, Douglas, Jackson, Josephine, Klamath, Lane, Marion, Multnomah, Polk, Washington, and Yamhill counties.

An order of supervision allows DFR to have a representative on site and in control of all financial decisions to ensure that consumers are protected. The order prohibits ATRIO and its directors, officers, agents, employees, and others affiliated with the company from taking several actions, including withdrawing from any of ATRIO’s bank accounts; lending or investing any of ATRIO’s funds; transferring any of ATRIO’s property; incurring any debt, obligation, or liability of behalf of ATRIO; merging or consolidating with any other insurer or person; approving any new premium or renewing any policies; terminating, surrendering, forfeiting, converting, or lapsing any insurance policy, certificate, or contract, except for nonpayment; and releasing, paying, or refunding premium deposits, unearned premiums, or other reserves on any insurance policy, certificate, or contract.

The supervision order is available here.

DFR took this action because of ATRIO’s excessive operating losses, and inadequate capital and surplus. Capital and surplus is the amount a company’s assets exceed its liabilities.

Consumers with questions about Medicare can find help from the Senior Health Insurance Benefits Assistance (SHIBA) program at 800-722-4134 (toll-free) or at shiba.oregon.gov. More information can be found on DFR’s website.

The federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has been made aware of the order and more information for enrollees may be forthcoming from that federal agency. DFR regulates the financial condition of carriers, while CMS is responsible for operating the Medicare Advantage program.

Contact information

Jason Horton, public information officer

503-798-6376

Jason.A.Horton@dcbs.oregon.gov